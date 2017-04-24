If you’re like most of our readers, fitness isn’t just a hobby. It’s a lifestyle. So it makes sense you’d want health, wellness, and an active day-to-day to carry over into your dating life.

Tired of swiping on Tinder? Find a like-minded match who’s just as strong and motivated as you are—who prefers to spend her free time sweating it out on a hike, WOD, or climb.

These apps and sites will make the whole process of dating online and on your phone way more effective.

1. Sweatt

Sorry if your home isn’t the Big Apple. This app is exclusive to New York City dwellers. Sweatt is a dating app that allows users to answer questions about their fitness regimen, then matches them with men or women who have similar lifestyle, fitness, and wellness preferences. And if you’re not a mega CrossFit junkie, that’s okay. The app has an algorithm that matches you with someone who leads a comparable lifestyle. They factor in workout frequency, time of day you’re more apt to work out, and what types of exercise you prefer. Your matches will keep you motivated. But best of all, your schedules won’t collide, so you’ll actually have time to see one another.

The app puts your profile on display: Full-screen profile images give the app the look and feel of Instagram. If you and a potential match both like each other, conversations can start flowing.

Download sweatt here.

2. SingleFit

SingleFit is an app that not only factors your interests in to finding the best match, it uses location and health tracker data from things like your Apple HealthKit, Fitbit, or Microsoft Band to really personalize the process. When you find a match, you can live video chat, sort of like a speed date that gives you a feel for each other’s personality before you commit to meeting in person.

Download SingleFit here.

3. True Swolemates

True Swolemates, as they say, “is the only social networking dating website for finding your true lifting and life partner.” If you’re into CrossFit or bodybuilding, this is the perfect option. The service filters through a community of people who are crazy about fitness. Similar to Facebook, you create your own profile and put up photos (a cover and profile image). View and connect with other member profiles. Send a message, talk about your PRs, or just chat about you.

Register online for True Swolemates here.

4. WellSquad + ATLETO

Okay, so this one isn’t a dating site/app per se, but it does up your odds for finding a potential love interest exponentially, as well as elevate your fitness. ATLETO is an app that matches you with like-minded athletes based on where you live, your skill level, how often you play, and more so you can find new friends (or more-than-friends) to play soccer, flag football, kickball, and practically any other sport with. It’s a social networking forum that coincidentally can group you with the perfect match.

Download WellSquad + ATLETO here.

5. Happn

Degrees of separation—that’s the beauty of happn. The app lets you discover who you’ve crossed paths with or continuously cross paths with, then lets you reach out and connect. On every profile, you can see the number of times you’ve come close to another user. If there’s a girl in your gym or someone you always see on your running path, who’s also on happn, the app will keep track of these moments. When a girl passes a spot you’ve been to before or is literally steps away from you, her profile will pop up on your feed. (Don’t want to see someone on the app? Simply “x” them out by clicking the icon at the top of their profile image.) If you’re interested, you can “like” them by clicking the heart icon. But, here’s the kicker, she won’t see it unless the interest is mutual and clicks it too. There’s another way to get her attention, though. Send a notification to start chatting. What’s nice about happn is you don’t feel like the annoying creeping guy in the gym trying to pick up girls who are just trying to get a good workout in. If she has the app and happens to take the same classes as you or always runs through the park after work, the odds are in your favor—she’s looking for someone, too.

Download happn here.