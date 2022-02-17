In this fast-paced life, not everyone has the time to invest in long-term commitments. As a result, people are becoming more inclined towards casual dating and hookups.

The hookup culture makes it easier for people to enjoy companionship without any promise of a happily ever after. As a result, there’s less emotional investment and also fewer chances of heartbreak.

That is why, people are looking for the best hookup sites to cater to these needs rather than depend on traditional dating methods. This has given rise to many hookup sites where you can meet people sharing the same interests.

To help you find the right match, we have reviewed some of the best hookup sites. Check out these top picks for the best adult dating sites of 2022 and choose the one that you find most suitable!

Top 5 Best Hookup Websites & Adult Dating Platforms 2022:

Ashley Madison – Overall Best Hookup Site For Affairs And Dating Adult Friend Finder – Best Dating Site for Swingers And Flings Groups Seeking – Best For Sugar Dating & High Female to Male Ratio Brand eHarmony – Ideal Dating Site For Long Term Commitment Relationship No Strings Attached – Best For Seeking Casual Hookups And Casual Encounters

#1. Ashley Madison – Overall Best Hookup Site For Affairs And Dating

Since its inception in 2002, Ashley Madison has been a judgment-free space for hookups and casual dates. The platform helps you find the right partner having the exact needs and requirements as you. You will set specific preferences on signing up; using which, the site will show you multiple profiles.

Ashley Madison gives you the freedom to find profiles using Basic and Advanced Search filters.

Simply put your preferred location, age, appearance, ethnicity, encounter type, and online status to get your desired profiles. Another fascinating thing about the platform is the Favorites option. Using this option, you can add eye-catching profiles to your Favorites list.

The site is completely free for women, and free guest membership is given to male users. Since the platform ratio is 71:29, men will find more matches here. However, women members will also find a suitable match if they really invest their time into looking for one.

Highlights

100% free membership for women

Free guest registration for men

Guaranteed matches

Panic button

Virtual gifts

Traveling Man/Woman feature

Fantasy date

Member feedback

Basic and advanced search

Block or report

Pros

The membership base is quite vast

Multiple communication features

Pay as you go credit system

Help from team to enhance the experience

Easy contact with the customer service team

Easy integration with social media accounts

Option to purchase “Swag” badges for favorite members

Community-based chat option

Cons

Not suitable for long-term relationships

Layout for singles who wish to have a flashier experience

Male members are more on the platform

Not every member has filled profiles

#2. AdultFriendFinder – Best Dating Site for Swingers And Flings Groups

AdultFriendFinder is where you go if you want a casual date or hookup without the ties of a romantic relationship. The platform does not make any promises about providing long-term commitments. Instead, it defines its goal straightaway by appearing as a hookup or casual dating site.

One area where AdultFriendFinder takes the cake is the privacy of the members. It promises anonymity and privacy, and it provides the same.

Members who are not comfortable with providing their pictures will still get a response from other members.

Signing up on the platform is not complicated at all. First, you need to provide your basic details such as birthday, gender, gender of choice, and zip code.

The platform has a free membership where it offers you many features. Once you are satisfied with the free features, you can get a paid membership. There are three membership packages – $39.95 (one month), $26.95 (three months), and $19.95 (one year).

AdultFriendFinder has an active swinger community where you could communicate with other likeminded people. In addition, you can find help from the support team if you have any queries or complaints regarding the platform.

Highlights

Video live streaming

Kink search

Album, video, and photo uploads

IMs and messages

Community forum discussions

AdultFriendFinder points

Blogging feature

VIP members

Adult chat rooms

Free and paid membership

Pros

Multiple entertainment options

Vast profile base

Several ways to communicate with members

Advanced search algorithms

Multifunction free platform

Swinger communities

Extensive search options

Queer friendly platform

Cons

Aesthetic is unappealing

May seem racy at certain times

Too much of a pornographic experience

Lack of romantic matches

#3. Seeking – Best For Sugar Dating & High Female to Male Ratio Brand

People who love adventures in their dating scenario would love the SeekingArrangement platform. This is purely a hookup site where no traditional boundaries of relationship occur. Seeking looks to establish a connection between sugar daddies/mommies and sugar babies.

Both these sections of members benefit from the platform. Sugar babies are looking for sugar daddies and mommies who can offer them gifts, money, and companionship. Sugar daddies and sugar mommies are people who are financially stable and need companionship.

SeekingArrangement is not the site you come to if you want to establish serious relationships.

The company went online in 2006 and has since provided a space for people to mix business and pleasure. This platform has a vast user base which helps both sections get their desired match!

Highlights

Sugar blog to help people understand the experience of the blog

Events and activities for members

Diamond membership

Higher reach for premium members

Multiple filters for better search

Premium members can view standard and premium members

Unlimited free messages for approved sugar babies

Members with .edu get a free account

Let’s Talk Sugar podcast

Private photo sharing for selected members

Pros

Easy and quick sign-up

Direct requirement filters for better relationships

Customer support provided

Special provisions for Diamond members

Sugar daddies and mommies can send ten free messages in the free version

Guaranteed safety

The platform offers freedom to communicate with paid members

Quality sugar babies with authentic profiles

Cons

Not the right site for people wanting traditional dating

Need to be a paid member to avail interesting features

Several scammers and fake profiles

Costly subscription plans

#4. eHarmony– Ideal Dating Site For Long Term Commitment Relationship

eHarmony has been a great platform for both serious and casual relationship-seekers since 2000. The platform provides a suitable space for singles from different ethnicities and backgrounds. eHarmony boasts of several success stories, many of which have ended in marriage.

This does not mean that you will not find casual relationships or hookups on the platform.

A fantastic thing about eHarmony is that it caters to multiple kinds of relationships. You can fill up your profile and set your preferences and eHarmony will provide you with matches depending on what you are looking for. Though eHarmony claims to be committed, many users use the site to find friends with benefits or a one-night stand – and then see what happens.

The platform offers a three-day trial which lets users explore the functions. In addition, there are three membership packages: Premium Light, Premium Plus, and Premium Extra.

The Premium Light is a six-month package of $65.90 each month, with the total amounting to $395.40. You need to pay a total of $550.80 for the Premium Plus package, a one-year subscription costing $45.90 each month. Furthermore, Premium Extra is a two-year package. The monthly cost for this $35.90, with the total amounting to $430.80.

Highlights

Personality-based matchmaker system

“What If?” feature

Free communication weekends

Compatibility tab

Vast member base

Detailed profiles

Virtual video dates

Send matches automated questions

Add profiles to favorites

Initiate communication with the “Send a Smile” feature

Pros

The detailed registration process for better matches

Daily deliverance of matches

Advanced algorithm for better matches

Good for people looking for long-term relationships

Strong security and privacy features

Guaranteed customer satisfaction

Easy to use interface

51:49 male:female ratio

Cons

Lengthy registration process

Limited exposure in free membership

Expensive subscription

Search tools are limited

#5. No Strings Attached – Best For Seeking Casual Hookups And Casual Encounters

The name of the platform clears the aim and the user base. No Strings Attached is a platform for likeminded people who wish to engage in hookups and casual dating. This is a safe space to meet new people who offer you momentary companionship without any long-term liabilities – or strings, as millennials like to call it.

On this platform, you will find both singles and married users. Furthermore, the privacy features that the platform provides make it easier for people to keep this engagement a secret.

No Strings Attached is a platform that meets the needs of all those who want to have discreet sexual encounters, whether online or in person, without any responsibility.

Signing up on No String Attached literally takes less than two minutes. You put in your basic details with a valid email address, and you are good to go. The platform provides you with multiple options for matchmaking purposes. First, you need to put in your status and gender and do the same for your match preference!

The site offers you a seven-day free trial period, after which you have to choose the premium packages.

Highlights

Open The Door messaging feature

Cheating tips to keep the affair a secret

Live member webcams

Find member videos

Hotlist of favorite profiles

Match reports for suitable profiles

Live model webcams

Popularity privileges

Profile visibility feature

Private network feature

Pros

Perfect for casual relationships

Easy interactive features

Member video access for premium users

Strong matching system

Advanced privacy features

Easy to use interface

Large user base

Quick and easy registration process

Cons

Lack of mobile app

Extra cost for Highlights in addition to premium membership

Some users reported login issues

Not a mobile-friendly website

#6. Reddit – Best Site For Hanging Out & Casual Activities

Reddit is a popular site that most people have heard of and even used. This platform allows users to form communities or join them. These communities are called subreddits where people wanting to talk about a certain topic can communicate with each other.

However, not many people may know that Reddit is also one of the best hookup sites. What’s more, the site is completely free!

Members need to sign-up using their email ID and go on interacting with other users. There are numerous adult subreddits that you can join to find people like yourself. It is not hard to find subreddits for hookups since the group explanations are pretty straightforward.

Reddit R4R is a very popular subreddit where people looking for hookups can find their matches. This is similar to a community forum so that you can put up requirements or posts. Then, people who might like your posts or match your requirements would comment on the posts.

Highlights

Anonymous sign-up

Direct messaging

Free to use

Frequent hits and daily interactions

Worldwide user base

Detailed posts about user requirements

Various adult subreddits

Forum discussions

Suitable for hookups

Easy and quick login

Pros

Free website

Similar to traditional dating applications

Huge daily traffic

Members from various age groups and orientations

Moderators maintain safety

Instant chat feature

Good for different types of connections

More than 300,000 users

Cons

May not get suitable local matches in rural areas

Hard to stand out

Does not have a proper profile system

No pay system for boosting posts

#7. Tinder – Best Hookup App For Dates & Meeting Women

Tinder is one of the first names to come up when people look for relationships – both casual and serious. Hence, it is not a surprise that this site is considered when looking for hookups. The interface of the platform is very simple, where you swipe through different matches.

Tinder provides both free and paid memberships. Unlike other platforms, Tinder offers many interesting features in the free version itself. However, for better matches and to enjoy all the site’s features, you need the paid version.

The platform uses a location-based algorithm, so you will frequently get new matches.

One great thing about the Tinder platform is that it is LGBTQ+ friendly. Hence, it caters to different relationship requirements. Furthermore, Tinder mostly has a young user base ranging between the age group of 18 and 25.

Highlights

Easy swipe to like or reject profiles

LGBTQ+ friendly platform

Can connect to other social media platforms

Millions of member base

SuperLike feature for paid members

Super Boost

Traveler alert

Noonlight panic button

Photo verification

Swipe night

Pros

Passport feature for upgraded users to change location

No time limits for messaging another user

Video chat using Face To Face feature

Different relationship preferences

The free version gives access to many interesting features

On-demand safety using Noonlight

Can quickly find matches

Does not require extensive profile information

Cons

Not too many detailed profiles

Free members cannot “look back” any profile

Membership packages are expensive

Cannot directly search for matches sharing similar interests

#8. Grindr – Top Dating App For Bi, Trans, Gay, Queer Single People

Grindr is a top-rated hookup site in the gay, bi-curious and bi-sexual world. Here, the primary user base is for gay men sharing the same interests. The platform was launched in 2009 and currently caters to more than 2 million daily users.

Grindr operates as an all-male dating platform, successfully operating in 196 countries.

The sign-up process of the platform is straightforward. First, you need to sign up using your email and provide your age and username. After login, the app will ask for your preferences based on which you will get matches.

Users who are 18 years and older can be a part of this app. Though the free version offers many exciting features, Grindr Xtra gives you more than extra. You can avail of the Grindr Xtra by paying $18.49 (one month), $36.99 (three months), or $92.99 (one year).

You can search for profiles using your zip code or city. There are also filters for age, tribes, and requirements.

Highlights

Location-based matching

“Viewed You” feature

Shows new members as “Fresh Faces”

Save interesting profiles

Flame logo to like profiles

Easy communication tools

Fun messaging features such as Gaymoji

“Send Location” feature

Ad-free experience for Grindr Xtra members

Advanced filter options

Pros

Single user base

More than 6 million users

Anonymous and free site

Easy and simple profile setup

Simplifies process with straightforward requirements

Free users can enjoy all features by viewing advertisements

Cons

The app can sometimes be glitchy

Not for long-term relationships

Automatic profiles using geo-location

Bots and faceless profiles are common

#9. HER – Most Popular Adult Site For LGBTQ+ App For Women

HER is a popular platform aimed at catering to LGBTQ women. This dating site is perfect both for hookups or long-lasting friendships. People can find other members sharing the same interest. The preference filter makes it easy to find like minded people.

HER is a female-oriented platform for both single and committed females.

The platform offers a free version where members can enjoy many features. However, the paid membership opens many doors and better scope for finding a suitable match. There are three membership packages.

The one-month membership costs $14.99, whereas the six-month membership costs $10.00 per month, with the total being $59.99 for six months. There is also a one-year package for $7.50 per month, totaling $89.99 for one year.

Premium members can see the online profiles and also the ones who have liked them. You can do more location-based searches and even get matches in your locality. Another very accessible feature is the rewind profiles.

Highlights

Discussion communities

Rewind profiles

Incognito mode

Free and unlimited messaging

Profiles with photos

Location and age-based matches

Connection with social media accounts

Responsive users

Diverse relationship requirements

Queers, lesbians, and bisexual females

Pros

Female oriented dating site

Perfect for LGBTQ women

Open messaging system to members

Easy access

Various forums and communication tools to connect with people

Instant updates about events on the platform

No time bound communication

Suitable for both single and married women

Cons

Some features are very confusing

Not the right platform for long-term relationships

Most features are only available to premium members

Pricey membership fee

#10. Bumble – Safest Casual Dating Site For Networking

If you are looking for hookup sites, Bumble is one you cannot miss. This is a women-driven app, especially in terms of communication. This prevents unwanted or sleazy messages from bombarding your inbox. Hence, a man can like a profile, but the woman will need to start the conversation.

There are two options for showing interest – Like and SuperLike. You can use SuperLike when you are interested in a profile. Bumble also offers the Reactions feature to use any emoji to react to any profile’s content.

You can communicate with your matches through voice and video chat. Another very interesting thing about Bumble is the lack of fake profiles. This is due to the presence of selfie-verification where the site will only verify real profiles.

Bumble Premium has four packages which are $17.99 (per week), $32.99 (1 month), $66.99 (3 months) and $199.99 (lifetime access). You can also use the Bumble Boost feature, which starts at $7.99 for one week.

Highlights

Women-controlled communication

Bumble messaging

Virtual date

Algorithm-based matches

Advanced filters for a better match

Backtrack

SuperSwipe

Spotlight

Unmatch

Variable modes – Bumble Date, Bumble BFF, and Bumble Bizz

Pros

Women have the control to initiate conversation

User-friendly interface

Three backtracks at one time with 3 hours recharge time

Go ahead in the discovery section by paying two coins

Short and compact profiles

Male-female ratio is equal

A safe platform for asexual individuals

Other fun alternatives such as Bumble Bizz and Bumble BFF

Cons

Matches have to communicate within 24 hours

Gender selections are very limited when signing up

High cost paid version

No search button for matches

How to Be Safe on These Hookup Platforms?

Getting a match, a person who shares the same views as you is a great thing. However, that’s not all. You would surely want to meet up with each other. The transaction from screen time to real-time can be difficult for some.

You may have apprehensions about the situations and the person you are meeting. There is the fear of being catfished and meeting the completely wrong person.

So when you do plan to meet up, there are certain tips that you should follow to remain safe.

Avoid Giving Out Personal Information

Sharing contact information is very common when you meet someone new. However, you are already sharing messages on the dating platform. Therefore, until you meet the person face to face for the first time, it is better not to share personal or contact information.

Not every person who will come to the platform will have good intentions. If the wrong person gets their hands on your contact information, they can harass you. So, use the platform for exchanging conversation until you are sure they have good intentions.

Meet in a Public Setting

Meeting a stranger in your house, their house, or any private place is never a good idea. When you are meeting for the first time, it is better to meet in a public place. Plan to meet in a coffee shop or restaurant.

Even when you use the app just for hookups, it is better to fix the meeting publicly. You can use this more as a setting where you get to know each other. If you are not comfortable with the person, you can simply avoid a second meeting or leave the meeting.

Use Protection for Hookups

It goes without saying that safe sex should always be a priority. It prevents unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. Especially when you do not know anything about the person, it is always necessary to be safe.

People might tell you many things about their health status. However, there is no way of saying whether it is true or not. If your date refuses to use protection, you should walk away without taking a risk.

Inform Your Close Friends About the Meet

When you go on a date, it is better to inform your friends about it. This will help you from ending up in dangerous situations. Keep your close friends or a family member about your whereabouts.

Let them know when you reach the destination and where it is. You can share pictures, locations, or other necessary information. Keeping your close people in the loop is necessary. If they are unable to reach you, or something happens, your friends will be able to go to the police.

Limit or Avoid Alcohol Consumption

When people meet their hookups for the first date, it is very common to go for drinks. This gives them better ground to gel with the person and removes the awkwardness. Though this is not a harmful thing, it is better to drink within your limits.

Even if you go for a drink, make sure that you do become excessively intoxicated. This could be very dangerous for the first date since you do not know the person well enough. Also, do not leave your drink alone since you never know what the other person might mix in it.

Try to avoid drinking at all if possible or limit it so that you stay in control.

Proper Communication and Consent is Required

Not every person may be looking for casual sex, even if they are looking to hookup. Therefore, both parties must establish a healthy conversation. This eradicates the awkwardness that comes with such meets.

Communication can play a huge role in determining whether you are compatible with the other person. Another essential thing is consent for both parties. Make sure that you actively communicate with each other about what you want.

If there is any discomfort, you both should stop immediately.

FAQs: About Hookup Sites and Finding Mates Online

Q.1 Are there any free hookup sites that do not require a credit card?

Most dating sites offer a free version and a paid version. The free version does come with certain restrictions, but it also provides you enough features to underwith stand whether the site is suitable for you.

However, if you are not comfortable paying for dating sites, you can also get free sites. One of the most popular and free dating sites is Reddit. Here you will not have to pay any membership fee at any point in time.

Reddit is completely free for anyone, and people can start connecting by signing up using their email id.

Another site that is free but for students is SeekingArrangement. Here, people with .edu email id can sign up for free.

Q.2 Is it safe to use hookup sites?

Using hookup sites and apps or dating sites is a much safer option than meeting people outside. Here you have the control to get rid of creeps and unwanted attention. Most hookup sites will require some kind of payment to give you additional features.

These features are aimed at providing you with maximum security. It is always better to use authentic and popular hookup sites. Here you will find not only a large user base but also a larger percentage of genuine profiles.

Moreover, you need to be very cautious when using these sites to maintain your safety. Avoid sharing personal information and establish a good communication base before you plan to meet up.

It is also advisable to meet up in a public place and keep one of your friends in the loop.

Q.3 Is purchasing a membership necessary?

Becoming a paid member is not mandatory for hookup sites. Many sites provide easy communication features for free versions. So, people can communicate with each other and set up meetings without opting for a paid version.

However, many sites do not have many accessible features in the free version. In such cases, it is advisable to opt for paid memberships. One thing about paid memberships is that the platform is open before you.

You can enjoy every feature the platform has to offer, and this makes the whole process easier. Paid members are in control of all communication proceedings.

Hookup sites generally offer a trial period for a few days. This helps you understand if you will get what you want from the site. Then, if you are satisfied with the site, you can opt for a paid membership.

Q.4 Will my personal information be safe on hookup sites?

You will need to provide your personal information, such as email address, phone numbers, etc., for signing up. However, this information will not be accessible to the other members. Only the owner and developer of the site will have access to your data.

The platform uses strict security measures to ensure that your personal information does not fall into the wrong hands. In addition, there is much legal compliance that makes it mandatory for sites to keep your information safe.

Before signing up, it is advisable to read the legal information provided by the site. This way, you will be sure if the platform can keep your data secure. Also, avoid providing your personal information to your matches.

Q.5 Which hookup sites are free for women?

Hookup sites provide better access to women, with many of them giving them free access. This is mainly done to create a balance between the male-female ratios. On most sites, you will find the user base to be primarily male-dominated.

Some of the top sites that offer free membership to women are Bumble, Seeking, and HER. There are several other platforms, but these are the ones that we have mentioned in the guide.

Bumble is primarily a women-controlled platform since women have the power to initiate conversation here. On the other hand, HER is a platform for LGBTQ women. Seeking is free for students with .edu email, most of which are women.

These are the high-rated platforms that ensure safety for women and create a safe space for them.

Conclusion: What Are The Best Legit Hookup Sites?

Online dating has made it easier to reach out to more people. It also increases your chances of finding a partner who shares the same relationship views as you. However, since hookups are still considered taboo in society, it might become hard to find the right partner in real life.

The best hookup sites give you a judgment-free space to carry and live out your fantasies. Here, you can find matches easily with just one click.

Register yourself today and enjoy amazing companionship and even better sex!