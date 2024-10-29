iGone are the days of rolling out of bed half asleep and into a workout class with your hair looking a mess and an outfit that doesn’t match because after all, you could be next to your soulmate.

With runs taking place all over the world where participants are asked to wear a specific color if they’re single, it seems gyms are becoming a hot spot to meet the love of your life.

Don’t believe us? Just ask dating coach Blaine Anderson, who met her husband while working out one day at Barry’s in San Francisco in 2019.

“My husband approached me after class one day and mentioned he saw me there often and wanted to introduce himself,” Anderson tells Muscle & Fitness. “My tone was friendly, but I literally asked him, ‘Oh, do you work here?’ Later he said he felt really embarrassed, but in the moment, he played it off as no big deal.”

“He said he didn’t work there but wanted to say hello. We had a brief and friendly conversation and went on our way, and from that point on, when we’d see each other at Barry’s a couple times a week, we’d have a friendly conversation. After a few conversations, he asked me out.”

Little did Anderson know how much that move would change her life forever. She and her now husband ended up dating for two years before getting engaged and subsequently married and in June 2022.

Her personal experience has now prompted her to create a step-by-step guide on what to do if you want to strike up a conversation with your potential soulmate at the gym. She gives her tips and tricks off of her own personal journey, like when to finally make your move.”

“A workout setting is a “safe space” for many people, so instead of going straight for the ask, focus on getting to know the other person and building trust over a few conversations,” she says. “By doing this, you may be able to eliminate them as a romantic candidate before asking them out.”

Be Outgoing—Overly Aggressive—in Finding Your Soulmate at the Gym

Anderson adds it’s important to be direct yet not be TOO bold in finding your possible soulmate in the gym.

“If, after a few solid conversations, things are going well, be direct and ask them out,” she adds. “If the answer is anything but an enthusiastic yes, it’s a no and you shouldn’t ask again.”

However, f you’re not sure if your crush is single or not because they aren’t wearing a ring on that particular finger, don’t let that deter you.

“Whether or not someone is wearing a ring is out of your control, so don’t overthink it,” Anderson recommends. “Just start a friendly conversation to get to know them. By asking questions like, ‘Have anything fun going on this weekend?’ you’ll give them the opportunity to mention a partner.”

Even though life is so busy, timing is everything. If you’re serious about finding love with someone off an app and in real life, build some extra time to talk to someone and utilize the gym’s social areas to strike up a conversation or even have an impromptu first date.

“People are sick of relying on dating apps to meet dates, and someone who goes to your gym likely shares a similar lifestyle, schedule, and values,” says Anderson. “For example, if someone is also at the gym in the morning, you can assume they weren’t out late partying the night before.”

“Trying to start a conversation in the middle of class can be tough, unless there is an obvious break. Instead, focus on arriving a few minutes early to chat with people before class or hang out after.”

“[Some] studios that have smoothie bars are great for mingling after class. You can always use the conversation starter, ‘What did you think of class?’ to get the ball rolling!

Why the Gym is the ideal Spot in Finding Your Partner

Gyms are seeing the return of their clients meeting in real life too, and are trying to help clients get more out of class than just a six pack.

“We have a community of people who all come together over a shared interest and commonality,” Vicki Land, SVP of Brand and Comms at Barry’s, says. “These environments are a great way to be social and make connections without being in a bar or night life setting.”

Now that she’s officially found love in the gym, Anderson is on to her next chapter and paying it forward.

“We’re expecting our first baby in February,” she says, adding she’s also offering VIP matchmaking and setting people up on dates as a part of her business of finding her clients the perfect soulmate.

“I’m so grateful that I found my husband at the gym. It’s something that changed the trajectory of my life in all the best ways, so I love being able to encourage people through my work to give love at the gym a shot!”