Clover is the mobile dating service that streamlines the whole Tinder-esque dating process, namely with their PAIR matchmaking algorithm. It automatically finds people nearby who want to meet you, and even suggests first date hot spots based on distance, popularity, and price.

The “attractiveness scoring system” is a pretty complex algorithm that calculates attractiveness beyond a swipe left or right; the quality of interest and quantity of interaction a user receives from other users play a big part. On Clover, there are multiple levels of engagement quality (for instance, a direct message shows a deeper level of interest and intention than a “like”). To ensure a certain level of accuracy, Clover filters out “noisy interaction” and casual reciprocal responses.

Using this system, the dating service analyzed its data and determined which cities and states have the most and least attractive users. Curious?

Hinge Report: The Best Way to Start a Conversation on a Dating App >>>