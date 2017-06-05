We get it. Sex toys can be intimidating, and maybe even a bit embarrassing—at least to those who have never tried one before.

But whether you’re building that perfect beach-ready body, dropping those last 10 pounds, or spicing up your sex life, everybody has to start somewhere—even when it comes to sex toys.

Thanks to the wonder of Internet anonymity, discreet packaging, and the convenience of two-day shipping, you can (and absolutely should) reap the benefits of the crazy technological advances made in the sex toy industry in complete and total privacy. 

And with some help from Tammy Nelson, Ph.D., a board-certified clinical sexologist and the author of Getting the Sex You Want, we’re here to steer you in the right direction.

Here are five of the best—and potentially (sex) life-changing—sex toys for men who are just getting started.

5 sex toys men shouldn’t be afraid to buy or try

Pivot by We-Vibe

This small, stretchy vibrating penis ring is the perfect starter sex toy for the guy who may be intimidated by this type of stuff. And sure, The Pivot is great for use on your own—but its comfort and stability make it even better for use with a partner. It allows for a variety of positions, and your lady will love the hands-free clitoral stimulation it provides. “Most women need direct clitoral stimulation in order to have an orgasm,” says Nelson. “Why not be hands-free—to use them for other things—while at the same time getting stimulation to the areas you need it most?”

The Pivot is also waterproof, rechargeable, and pairs with the We-Connect app (because #wearables), so you can customize your experience or even give your partner control over the settings. ($109, we-vibe.com)

Turbo Ignition (Copper) by Fleshlight

By now, you’ve almost certainly heard tales of the fabled Fleshlight—the sex toy that offers “the most realistic and satisfying alternative to oral sex”—and if you’re curious enough to ask, it’s about time you tried one out for yourself. Consider the brand’s Turbo Ignition model: Complete with a real-feeling “SuperSkin” and three different points of insertion (use your imagination), the Turbo Ignition has everything you need—and then some—to achieve the ultimate orgasm. Put another way: “Why wouldn’t you want to put the most pleasurable part of the body into something that will make it feel great?” Nelson says. ($69.95, fleshlight.com)

Element MS by Jimmyjane

Made with medical-grade platinum silicone, the rechargeable, waterproof Element MS is small, sleek, user-friendly, and about as versatile as sex toys get. The “FlexFit” wings wrap around your penis for comfort, and adjust depending on desired pressure, while the motor and textured design stimulate the frenulum, aka “the band of tissue under the penis that connects to the foreskin,” says Nelson. “Some men have it removed with circumcision, but the area under the head of the penis is still very sensitive to touch.” ($99, jimmyjane.com)

Verge by We-Vibe

We-Vibe’s Verge model is slightly larger than the Pivot, so it packs an extra punch by stimulating the perineum—a highly sensitive spot between your scrotum and anus—with both gentle pressure and vibrations, which “helps create more friction, more excitement and more arousal,” according to Nelson. You can use the Verge on your own or with a partner—it can be worn a variety of different ways, depending on what you’re up to between the sheets. Like the Pivot, it’s rechargeable, waterproof, and compatible with the We-Connect app, so you can customize your experience or even give your partner control over the settings. ($119 , we-vibe.com)

LELO - LOKI Wave

So you’re ready to take things to the next level? Meet the LOKI Wave. Yes, it’s a vibrating prostate massager that goes, you know, up there—”the hot spot” of pleasurable stimulation in men, Nelson says. If you’re willing to at least give it a try, the 10-plus adjustable power modes and “come hither” vibrating motion promises to give you some of the most intense orgasms of your life. ($219, lelo.com)

