5 sex toys men shouldn’t be afraid to buy or try

We get it. Sex toys can be intimidating, and maybe even a bit embarrassing—at least to those who have never tried one before.

But whether you’re building that perfect beach-ready body, dropping those last 10 pounds, or spicing up your sex life, everybody has to start somewhere—even when it comes to sex toys.

Thanks to the wonder of Internet anonymity, discreet packaging, and the convenience of two-day shipping, you can (and absolutely should) reap the benefits of the crazy technological advances made in the sex toy industry in complete and total privacy.

And with some help from Tammy Nelson, Ph.D., a board-certified clinical sexologist and the author of Getting the Sex You Want, we’re here to steer you in the right direction.

Here are five of the best—and potentially (sex) life-changing—sex toys for men who are just getting started.