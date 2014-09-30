15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
Here's what 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent body fat really look like.Read article
When you look at the biceps of former greats like Boyer Coe, Robby Robinson, Albert Beckles, and more recently, 8-time Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman you are bound to notice the incredible peaks that sit atop their massive guns. In fact, it looks as if they have biceps on top of their biceps! The question is, how can you get your “peak-on” as well? Is there a magic exercise or super supplement that can literally transform your bis into mountains? The answer is unfortunately, no! The shape of your biceps are almost completely determined by your genetics, and no matter how many concentration curls you do, if you are not meant to have peaked pipes it just ain’t gonna happen!
The following are four of the best exercises to annihilate the brachialis and bring new highs to the bis.
1. Reverse Barbell or EZ Bar Curls (can also be done on a low cable and/or preacher bench).
2. Hammer Dumbbell Curls (can be done seated, inclined or standing).
3. 90-Degree Barbell or EZ Bar Preacher – a.k.a. Spider Bench Curls
4. Seated Overhead Cable Curls (can be done on lat pull down or cable crossover station)
Now that your knowledge has been “heightened” regarding the proper exercises to perform in order to effectively hit the brachialis, here a few routines that will get those biceps heightened as well.
-Barbell Curl…3 x 6-10
-Seated Hammer Curl…2 x 8-12
-Reverse Curl…1 x 12-15
-Barbell Curl…3 x 6
-90 Degree Curl…2 x 8-12
-Incline Hammer Curl…2 x 8-12
-Reverse Curl…1 x 12-15
-Barbell Curl…3 x 6
-10 -90 Degree Dumbbell Curl…2 x 8-12
-Lying Overhead Cable Curl…2 x 8-12
-Concentration Hammer Curl…2 x 12-15
-Reverse Curl…1 x 12-15