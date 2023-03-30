I know your clients work very hard on a daily basis to build more muscle and burn off excess body fat. They more than likely pre-prep all of their meals, carefully strategize their supplement regimen and make sure to hit the gym either before or after work/school between 4 and 7 days per week. However, sometimes it becomes necessary to adjust their routine if they are planning a short or extended visit away from home. In these cases, they may not have access to a commercial gym full of fancy machines, be able to prepare or weigh their food, or even have the time or ability to consume every meal exactly on schedule. However, this does not mean giving up, giving in, or simply accepting that they will have to take a few steps backward. By making a few well-thought-out and intelligently planned tweaks to their diet/workout/supplement program not only can you prevent your clients from going backward but may even find them making additional progress during their time away!

Here are some of the strategies you can utilize with your clients to keep their physical transformation routine on track, even when obstacles, or travel, try to throw them off-track.

Diet

When at home it is easy to control all aspects of one’s diet. Your clients can make a quick trek to the market when running low on food. They can prepare all meals under a watchful eye in their own kitchen. And they can precisely measure out all of their nutrients to make sure proteins, carbs and fats are exactly where they need to be. However, while away, one may not have access to all the foods they regularly consume, the necessary tools or time to cook their meals, or even the ability to stick to their regular eating schedule. they may have no choice but to eat on the run, rely on rapid “feedings,” and/or consume food from restaurants or what can be found at social or work events. So, while sticking to one’s exact nutritional regimen may be impossible in these situations, it does not mean your clients cannot still eat in a manner that allows them to at least maintain the look of their physique.

Coach’s Suggestions for Your Clients

Have them carry protein powder, water and a shaker cup with them wherever they go so they never miss out on a protein meal.

Have them take easy to carry/eat foods with them to use as healthy snacks or additions to protein powder such as nuts, seeds, fruit, grain bread and rice cakes.

Advise them when eating out, try to fill 1/2 of their plate with a quality protein, ¼ with a healthy carb and ¼ with a vegetable.

Remind them when eating out ask for all foods to be prepared without added butter or high calorie sauces.

Have them put a timer on their watch to go off every 2-3 hours so they know it’s time to get in a productive meal of some kind.

Sample Day

Meal 1: Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon, Whole Grain Toast

Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon, Whole Grain Toast Meal 2: Protein Powder, Fruit

Protein Powder, Fruit Meal 3: Salad with Chicken Breast, Rice Cakes

Salad with Chicken Breast, Rice Cakes Meal 4: Protein Powder, Nuts

Protein Powder, Nuts Meal 5: Steak, Vegetables

Steak, Vegetables Meal 6: Protein Powder

Supplements

Obviously when your clients are at home, they can use a wide array of products to create an all-inclusive and maximally effective supplement regimen. However, when on the road traveling, or away on vacation, it is not necessary for them to take the entire kitchen pantry along in its own suitcase. With that said, there are certain nutritional supplements that should always remain in one’s program, which will help keep them on track no matter how many miles from home they must venture.

Coach’s Suggestions on a Supplement Mini-Stack

Multivitamin

Whey Protein Powder

BCAA’s

Pre-Workout

Glutamine

Vitamin C

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Training

It’s always smart for your client to call ahead when traveling in order to find out if there is a local gym that provides daily or weekly passes to those who come from out of town. Depending on what hotel he/she may be staying at, one might also find that they have a fitness center with enough equipment to get in solid workouts while away. However, in those cases where there are no gyms available or not enough time to take away in order to travel back and forth, you can still make sure your client’s muscles get the stimulation they need with nothing more than a pair of exercise bands and one’s own bodyweight.

Sample Workout

The below is meant to be performed as a “circuit,” so he/she will move from one exercise to another without rest. This will allow them to work the muscles while raising the heart rate for an added cardiovascular effect.

Wide Grip Push Ups…15 Reps

2 Arm Bent Over Band Row…15 Reps

Bodyweight Squats…25 Reps

Band Upright Row…15 Reps

Band Curls…12 Reps

Alternating Bodyweight Rear Lunges…12 Reps Per leg

Band Triceps Kickbacks…12 Reps

Bicycle Crunches…20 Reps Per Side

Bodyweight Single Leg Stiff Leg Deadlift…10 Reps Per Leg

*No rest to be taken between exercises (or as little as possible)

**Rest 3-5 minutes once full circuit is complete. Repeat circuit 2-3 more times.

Eric Broser is an IFBB Pro and Trainer to top athletes. Check out Broser Built on Muscle & Fitness+ https://plus.muscleandfitness.com/broser-built