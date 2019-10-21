This CrossFit Priest Is Here to Save Your Body and 'Swole'

CrossFit is known for its many physical benefits, but it’s also apparently good for the "swole" as well. At least that’s the impression we get from Oskar Arngården, who goes by @crossfitpriest on Instagram.

Oskar, a Lutheran priest in the Church of Sweden, has amassed more than 150,000 devout followers thanks in part to his workout videos. Check out one of his WODs here:

He’s been posting religious and fitness messages to the account for a few years, but his popularity skyrocketed to the heavens recently when several news outlets began to liken him to another jacked, good-looking Norse holy man – Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth. The increased attention brought some lustful commenters to the account, and in a recent post Oskar said he would be disabling comments to ensure no sinful words were left on his posts.

He said he started the account to boost people’s spirits, and inspire them to care for their bodies, too.

“I started this account to get to talk about what’s really important in my life; God!” he wrote, “And also, hopefully maybe inspire to a healthy lifestyle. This is what I want this account to be about.”

In another post, Oskar said he uses his workouts as a way to recharge his batteries in between meetings at his church.

“I believe it is important to find your thing that makes you gain energy and feel good,” he wrote. “For me it is my training. A way to be more alert in life, and to endure.”

He details his WODs in English and Swedish for his followers, so they can follow along. It’s written in the Bible that our bodies are temples for the Holy Spirit. “Therefore, honor God with your bodies.” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). Oskar evidently not only believes that verse but lives it every day, as he’s in phenomenal shape.

Check out some more from his Instagram in the slides below.