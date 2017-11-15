Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

The Gronkowski Family's Total-body Football Workout

Get your mind and body right with this 45-minute training routine.

Rob Gronkowski
Duration 45 min
Equipment Yes

As the bros were hitting middle school, their father, Gordie Sr., a co-owner of G&G Fitness in upstate New York, set up a fully equipped weight room for his five sons—Dan, Chris, Gordie Jr., Glenn, and Rob— for them to begin hitting the weights in their Amherst, NY, basement. Their intro started with low weight and high reps “so we would get used to the movements and to build strength for coordination,” Dan says. “Apparently it was a good plan.”

Whether they were breaking balls or breaking into dance between sets, and no matter the occasion—gearing up for game time under Friday night lights or getting their pump on before Saturday night shenanigans—the Gronks always made time to lift as a team. “In high school, we’d be like, ‘Let’s get a workout in before we go out,’ so we were all buff and everything,” Dan says.

Their athletic success is a well-documented tribute to the success of sibling camaraderie: Four of the five brothers were drafted in the NFL, with Rob, the most well known, a two-time Super Bowl champion and three-time All-Pro tight end with the New England Patriots. “With my brothers and I having each other, it helped significantly in two ways,” says Dan, a 2009 seventh-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions who played four seasons in the NFL as a tight end. “First, it was leading by example. The younger brothers were able to see how working out made you a better athlete. Second, we kept each other accountable and helped push each other to be the best we could be.”

So the logical next step in the family fitness evolution would be to create their own brand of group fitness—Gronk Fitness Programming. It’s a functional training class that differs from most, according to Dan, as it’s designed from actual pro sports training experiences, making it particularly attractive to ex-jocks as well as weekend warriors. At a Gronk Fitness Programming session you’ll experience a game day atmosphere: team captains, huddles, all-out intensity exercises, a two-minute drill, and even Gronkisms like their family slogan, “Get Your Mind Right,” which means “stay focused.” The workouts are even intense enough to impress Rob. “When he was hurt last year, he checked out a class,” Dan says. “He said, ‘Wow, this is so legit!’ And I’m like, ‘Obviously, Rob.’ ”

The benefits of Gronk Fitness Programming, according to Dan, are vast: The high-intensity aerobic and strength circuit will burn more calories and boost endurance in about half the time of a traditional workout. It’s also low impact, which will save your joints. And since the workouts are designed after actual sports programs, it’s fun, challenging, and beneficial to both athletes and wannabe athletes. With the group members constantly pushing one another, it’s a natural team builder, which helps participants feel accountable and stick with the program. “We want people who aren’t in their zones to push themselves and beat their physical goals, but also leave there knowing they can achieve things that they haven’t before,” Dan says.

Instructions

There are eight stations. Perform a variation of one exercise from each station for 30 seconds, rest 30 seconds, then proceed to the next station. Do this for three rounds with a 90-second rest in between rounds.

After you complete 3 rounds, perform this 2-minute drill: Perform any two exercises as fast and as hard as possible for 60 seconds each.

Complete a cool down after your workout with some light stretching and foam rolling.

Warmup (15 minutes total)

Exercise 1

General Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
General Plank thumbnail
-- sets
5 min reps
-- rest
Can be substituted for a light jog.

Exercise 2

Dynamic Stretching
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
5 min reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Ladder Drill How to
Ladder Drill thumbnail
-- sets
5 min reps
-- rest

Station 1 Battle Ropes

Exercise 1

Rope Slam How to
Rope Slam thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 2

Rope Slam How to
Rope Slam thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Perform as an alternating side slam by twisting your torso from side to side while slamming the ropes.

Exercise 3

Rope Slam How to
Rope Slam thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Perform as a jump slam by adding a jump while slamming the ropes.

Station 2 Cones

Exercise 1

Figure 8 How to
Figure 8 thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Place cones 6 yards apart.

Exercise 2

Sprint
4 Tips to Fast-tracking Your Fitness Gains thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Perform as a forward/backward shuttle. Place cones 6 yards apart. Run forward from first cone to the second, bend down and touch cone, then back peddle to the first cone.

Exercise 3

Sprint
4 Tips to Fast-tracking Your Fitness Gains thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Perform as an up/down sprint. Place cones 6 yards apart. Do one pushup, then quickly get up and sprint to the end of the cones. Perform another pushup, then sprint back.

Station 3 Plyo Box

Exercise 1

Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
Box Jump thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 2

Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
Box Jump thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Perform as an up/down to jump. Drop into a pushup position, quickly get up and perform a box jump. Land softly in a quarter-squat position.

Exercise 3

Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
Box Jump thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Perform weighted.

Station 4 Pullup Bar

Exercise 1

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 2

Chinup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Chinup thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 3

Flexed Arm Hang How to
Flexed Arm hang thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Station 5 Sled

Exercise 1

Sled Push How to
Sled Push thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 2

Sled Push How to
Sled Push thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Perform as a low sled push by placing your hands low on the sled poles.

Exercise 3

Sled Chest Press How to
Sled Chest Press thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Attach TRX or other bands to a sled and face away from the sled with handles in-hand around chest height. Stand in a split stance and push arms out while walking forward, pulling sled along with you.

Station 6 Kettlebells

Exercise 1

Kettlebell Goblet Squat You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Perform as a goblet jump squat, explosively jumping on your way up from the squat.

Exercise 2

Kettlebell Squat You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Squat thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Perform as a sumo squat.

Exercise 3

Kettlebell Goblet Squat You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Station 7 Barbell

Exercise 1

Hang Clean You'll need: Barbell How to
hang clean thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Push Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Push Press thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 3

Barbell Upright Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Upright Row thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Station 8 Hurdle

Exercise 1

Forward Hop How to
Forward Hop thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest
Place 5 low hurdles in a line about 2 feet apart. With feet together, hop over the first hurdle, quickly "bouncing" over the following hurdle and continue. Turn and hop back.

Exercise 2

In-and-out Shuffle How to
In And Out Shuffle thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
30 sec rest

Exercise 3

In-and-out Shuffle How to
In And Out Shuffle thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
1 min rest
Perform as a forward/backward in-and-out shuffle.
