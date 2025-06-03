Remember back in gym class when you were faced with…the rope?

You know, that old, knotted monstrosity your gym teacher forced you to try to climb in front of the entire class (emphasis on “try”). Eventually you’d be covered in rope burn and coming to terms with your previously unrealized fear of heights.

Well, that was my own personal experience with it, anyway.

So who would have imagined that I’d be a huge proponent of rope climbing these days and making it a regular component of my training?

Benefits of Rope Climbing

Rope climbing is, in fact, an incredible tool to add to your training arsenal for a number of reasons:

It Builds Grip Strength and Endurance

Building grip strength is extremely important for overall health, and, while not the sole indicator, studies show it can be an indicator of longevity and overall strength. Having a strong grip is also important for the ability to build strength in general—after all, being able to pick a weight up in the first place is pretty important in being able to complete a lift!

Training your grip vertically (i.e. where gravity is trying to pull an implement from one side of your hand to the other—pinky side to thumb side or vice versa) could have some carryover into racquet and stick sports (think tennis, golf, baseball), and is a unique way to help increase your hand and forearm strength in general.

Depending on how long your rope is and how far you climb, your grip will be engaged for a pretty long time, which is a major endurance challenge.

It Builds Pulling Strength

As you can probably tell, climbing a rope is a pulling exercise, building lat and bicep strength. Climbing the rope requires you to briefly let go of the rope with one hand at a time so that you can continue to ascend. This can create even more of a challenge than your average pullup for all your pulling muscles.

Rope Climbing Recruits Your Whole Body

Climbing a rope forces your core to engage, and depending on the style of rope climb you’re doing, you may be using your legs a great deal, too. Rope climbing can get your heart rate up as well, even more so if you delve into speed climbing.

It’s A Great Exercise For Building Mental Toughness

Not only are you dealing with the general discomfort of hanging from the rope by your hands for an extended period of time, but you may be learning how to overcome a fear of heights (OK, guys, I know this isn’t just me) and building a hell of a lot of confidence in completing a feat that many people simply cannot perform.

Rope Climbing Safety Tips

Be sure that you have a crash mat set up under your rope for safety. Rope climbing, like most grip-intense exercises, is really hard on your central nervous system, so be sure to program it considering your own limitations and needs. Because of this, It’s probably berst to avoid doing these multiple times per week. Start slow and then build is your best option.

Rope Climbing Exercises

Seated Rope Pullups

If you’re brand-new to ropes and are still working on your confidence and strength, the seated rope pullup is a great introduction. Here’s how to do them.

1. Have a seat on the ground cross-legged under your rope.

2. Reach up as high as you’re able to with your hands and grab the rope.

3. Keeping your feet on the ground, try to use your upper body as much as possible to pull your chin over your hands.

4. Lower back to start under control, and repeat for reps. The idea is for your legs to do as little work as possible.

Standing Rope Pullups

Once seated rope pullups become pretty doable for you, try them standing.

1. Reach up on the rope as far as you can, then perform a full pullup on the rope, pulling your chin over your hands.

2. Lower under control back to standing, and repeat for reps.

Rope Climbing Progression Challenges

Rope Climbing Using A Knotted Rope

Having knots spaced out for the length of the rope is a good way to help yourself climb using your legs, and allows you to “rest” on the knots as needed.

Legless Rope Climbing

Once you’ve mastered climbing a rope without using knots, pulling yourself up the length of the rope without using your legs to assist at all is a phenomenal upper body strength and endurance exercise.

Weighted Rope Climbing

If you’ve successfully made it past the previous rope climbing variations, give this variation a try. Attach a weight to a weight belt or use a weight vest if available. You’ve just taken your rope climbing to a whole new strength and conditioning level

Climbing For Speed

Try climbing the rope as quickly as possible for an additional challenge for your brain and cardiovascular system.

Thick Rope Climbing

For those who want an extra challenge for grip strength, using a 2-inch rope or bigger will really make your hands work hard.

Get creative—there are a lot of ways to incorporate rope climbing into your training routine, and lots of benefits. It ain’t just for gym class anymore.