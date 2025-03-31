Pull day workouts often get stuck in a rut there are only a few pull day exercises to choose that most gym goers know about—lat pulldowns, barbell rows, and pullups on repeat. While these are great foundational moves, relying on the same exercises can lead to plateaus, imbalances, and even nagging aches from overuse. If you want to break through stagnation and unlock new levels of strength, it’s time to shake things up.

Plug these unique pull-day exercises into your next back and biceps workout. Why? You’ll hit your back, biceps, and rear delts from angles you’re neglecting. These movements help build a thicker, stronger back and improve grip strength, core stability, and athletic performance. Whether you’re training for size, strength, or functional power, the exercises ahead will upgrade your pull-day routine and challenge your muscles in fresh, practical ways.

From rotational rows to see-saw pulls, load up on innovative moves that will take your back and biceps to the next level. Get ready.

Benefits of a Well-Rounded Pull Day Workout

Balanced Back Development: Targeting different angles ensures full muscle engagement, from traps to lats to rhomboids.

Grip Strength Improvements: Many unique pull exercises challenge your grip, leading to better lifting performance.

Core Stability Boost: A strong core is essential for effective pulling mechanics and injury prevention.

Reduced Risk of Imbalances: Incorporating various movement patterns ensures no muscle group gets left behind.

Increased Strength & Power: A mix of explosive and controlled movements helps improve overall pulling power.

Expert Approved Pull Day Exercises to Try

Single-Arm Lat Pulldown

Muscles Worked: Lats, biceps, rear delts

How to Do the Single-Arm Lat Pulldown

Attach a single handle to the lat pulldown machine. Grip the handle with one hand, keeping your torso upright. Pull the handle down towards your chest, focusing on contracting your lat. Slowly return to the starting position and repeat.

Pro Tip: Use a slow eccentric phase to maximize lat activation.

Kettlebell Gorilla Row

Muscles Worked: Upper back, traps, lats, biceps

How to Do the Kettlebell Gorilla Row

Stand with two kettlebells between your feet. Hinge at the hips and grab the kettlebells with a neutral grip. Row one kettlebell up explosively while keeping the other on the ground. Lower it under control and repeat on the other side.

Pro Tip: Keep your torso stable and avoid excessive twisting.

Landmine T Row

Muscles Worked: Lats, traps, rhomboids, rear delts

How to Do the Landmine T Row

Secure a barbell into a landmine attachment. Stand over the barbell and grip the handle with both hands. Row the bar up towards your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades. Lower with control and repeat.

Pro Tip: Use a chest-supported stance to isolate the upper back.

Split Stance Rotational Row

Muscles Worked: Lats, core, obliques, rear delts

How to Do the Split Stance Rotational Row

Assume a split stance with a dumbbell or cable in one hand. Rotate slightly and pull the weight toward your ribcage. Control the return and repeat before switching sides.

Pro Tip: Engaging your core prevents excessive twisting.

Barbell Pendlay Row

Muscles Worked: Lats, traps, lower back, biceps

How to Do the Barbell Pendlay Row

Start in a bent-over position with the barbell on the floor. Row the bar explosively to your lower ribcage. Lower it back to the floor between reps.

Pro Tip: Focus on maintaining a neutral spine throughout the lift.

Chest Supported Row

Muscles Worked: Upper back, traps, lats

How to Do the Chest Supported Row

Lie face-down on an incline bench with dumbbells or a barbell. Row the weights up while keeping your torso locked in place. Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the top.

Pro Tip: Prevent momentum by keeping your chest pressed against the bench.

Bent-Over Dumbbell See-Saw Row

Muscles Worked: Lats, traps, biceps, core

How to Do The Bent-Over Dumbbell See-Saw Row

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and hinge at the hips. Alternate rowing each dumbbell while maintaining a stable torso.

Pro Tip: Keep the movement continuous for increased time under tension.

Single-Arm Low Cable Row

Muscles Worked: Lats, biceps, rear delts

How to Do the Single-Arm Low Cable Row

Attach a handle to a low cable pulley. Sit or kneel while keeping a neutral spine. Pull the handle to your waist, keeping your elbow close.

Pro Tip: Pause at peak contraction for added intensity.

Inverted Row

Muscles Worked: Upper back, lats, rear delts, core

How to Do the Inverted Row

Set a barbell or TRX straps at waist height. Lie underneath and grip the bar with an overhand grip. Pull your chest up towards the bar, squeezing your shoulder blades. Lower with control.

Pro Tip: Keep your body in a straight line for proper engagement.

Common Mistakes to Avoid in Pull Day Workouts