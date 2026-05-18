28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
You often see demonstrations of rotational power, like baseball pitchers able to throw 100 mph fastballs or batters hitting massive home runs.
But it’s not just baseball. Rotational strength is needed for nearly every type of athletic and everyday patterns. Think of rotational movement in activities such as:
The issue is that we lose rotation from too much sitting and too little movement variety, leaving the thoracic spine locked up like an old, rusty hinge. It’s a classic case of move it or lose it. But when that happens, your body still finds a way to rotate—just not from the right place.
If your thoracic spine can’t rotate, your lower back eventually will.
Rotating the lower back too often can cause pain and hinder athletic performance. Rotational power depends on your ability to generate and transfer force through the torso. If the thoracic spine can’t move, you have a power leak.
That stops now. Restore the rotational movement your body is built for, generate more power, and let your lower back focus on the job it’s actually meant to do.
Here’s a simple self-test to see if you’re rotating in all the right places.
Then notice if
That’s a problem because the thoracic spine is designed to rotate. Next, I’ll tell you to rectify it.
Improving thoracic mobility isn’t just about “loosening up.” It’s about helping the body rotate from the right place, making movement stronger, smoother, and more efficient. Each drill below helps you move better in the gym, on the field, and in daily life.
The quadruped T-spine rotation is a controlled thoracic-rotation drill performed in the all-fours position—the quadruped setup limits lower-back movement, requiring the thoracic spine to do the work.
Many people think they’re rotating, but they’re actually twisting through the lower back. This drill teaches you to feel true thoracic rotation while keeping the lumbar spine stable. That matters because rotational power depends on the transfer of force through the torso.
Programming Suggestions: Use it as part of your warmup with 1-2 sets of 6 reps per side. It’s great to do before med ball throws or landmine work.
The open book rotation is a side-lying thoracic mobility drill designed to improve upper-back rotation while keeping the hips and lower body stable. The setup makes it difficult to cheat through the lower back.
Why Lifters and Athletes Need It: Rotational power depends on how well the upper body can separate and move independently from the hips. The open book drill restores rotation through the rib cage and upper back while helping to reduce excessive lumbar rotation.
Programming Suggestions: Two sets of 5 reps per side as part of your warmup or on recovery days to maintain thoracic rotation.
Thread the Needle is a quadruped thoracic rotation exercise in which one arm reaches under the body while the upper back rotates and the hips remain still. It combines rotation, breathing, and upper-back movement into one pattern.
Why Lifters and Athletes Need It: Most rotational movement problems come from stiffness through the rib cage and upper back. Thread the Needle helps restore:
It also helps athletes and lifters learn to separate upper-body movement from hip movement, which is critical for throwing, swinging, striking, and rotational lifting.
Programming Suggestions: Two sets of 6 reps per side and pair with open books for a complete thoracic warmup.
This thoracic rotation drill is performed against a wall to improve rotation in the upper back and rib cage. The wall acts like a coach—it tells you whether your thoracic spine is rotating or whether your hips and lower back are doing the work.
Why Lifters and Athletes Need It:
That matters because explosive rotation depends on force transferring through the torso efficiently. If the hips, lumbar spine, or shoulders take over, say goodbye to your rotational power.
Programming Suggestions: Two sets of 5 reps per side, and excellent to do before golf, throwing, or med ball work.
Using a landmine setup, this exercise combines thoracic rotation, hip movement, and upper-body coordination. Unlike the other exercises above, this drill teaches you to apply thoracic mobility dynamically and under tension.
Why Lifters and Athletes Need It: Mobility only matters if you can use it, and that’s what this exercise is for, as it’s all about movement, rotation, and force transfer. It trains the thoracic spine, hips, and shoulders to work together as a unit.
Programming Suggestions: Combine this with your strength work, near the start of your workout, for 2-3 sets of 6-8 reps per side.
Rotating the lower back is a no-no, but there are other factors to consider to get the most out of the exercises above.
Forcing Range: To get the most out of these mobility exercises, some crank themselves into end range with momentum or aggressive stretching. That’s not mobility, that’s borrowed range.
Ignoring Side-to-Side Differences: Some rotate more effectively on one side than the other, but they train both sides the same and hope the imbalance disappears.
Training Rotation Without Stability: Mobility and stability work hand in hand. If the torso can rotate but the body can’t control the range of motion, force transfer suffers.
Proper thoracic rotation improves power transfer and movement quality. Swings feel smoother, throws feel sharper, and rotational lifts feel stronger. Even everyday movement becomes easier and less restricted.
That’s why the drills here matter. They don’t just improve rotation—they teach your body how to control it, stabilize it, and transfer force through it. Now you’re ready to swing for the fences.