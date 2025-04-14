The glute ham raise is an excellent exercise for the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back, often overlooked in strength circles. The beauty of the GHR lies in its extended eccentric contraction and isometric contraction, a double whammy of muscle-building tension. Best of all, there are plenty of glute ham raise alternatives besides the traditional move you can add to your workouts.

It’s one of the few exercises that targets both knee flexion and hip extension, providing your posterior with the kind of challenge that many exercises can’t match. However, here’s the catch: Not everyone has access to a glute ham developer, and even fewer can perform GHRs with good form without looking like they’ve just been hit with a stun gun.

Whether your gym lacks the equipment, you’re not quite ready for full GHRs, or you’re just looking to mix it up, I’ve got you covered. I will explain why the GHR is fantastic, what to look for in a quality alternative, and provide five exercises that fit the bill.

What Makes The Glute Hame Raise Exercise Effective?

The GHR is one of the most effective exercises for the posterior chain because it simultaneously trains your glutes, hamstrings, and spinal erectors. What separates the GHR from other hamstring exercises is that it combines two key movements:

Knee flexion: Knee flexion to activate the hamstrings in a lengthened position

That combo makes the GHR one of the few exercises that hits both ends of the hamstring—something most curl machines or hip hinge exercises cannot match.

Add to that the eccentric contraction when your hamstrings are lengthening under tension and the isometric glute contraction, and you have an exercise that builds size, strength, and resilience.

Let’s discuss what to look for in a quality substitute when the GHR isn’t an option.

What to Look For For A Glue Ham Raise Exercise Alternative

A quality GHR alternative isn’t just any glute or hamstring movement because it must meet a few specific criteria to be included in your program.

Here’s what to look for:

Direct Glute and Hamstring Engagement: The GHR targets knee flexion and hip extension, so your alternatives should hit the glutes and hamstrings through either or both movements.

One of the GHR’s perks is that it delivers glute gains without loading the spine, unlike good mornings or heavy RDLs, which is vital if lower back issues are present. Lead to Improved Performance: Whether you aim to enhance your deadlift lockouts or sprint speed or reduce your injury risk, the best alternatives will help you move better and lift heavier.

With that in mind, let’s explore five of the best glute ham raise alternatives that deliver results.

5 Glute Ham Raise Alternatives To Build Up Your Posterior

Let’s put this into action. The five alternatives below will strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back without needing a GHD.

Nordic Hamstring Curl

The Nordic hamstring curl overloads the eccentric phase of knee flexion more than any other exercise. You kneel, anchor your heels, and slowly lower your torso toward the floor, using only your hamstrings. The GHR and Nordic train knee flexion, but the Nordic places a heavier eccentric load on the hamstrings, and hip extension strength is less of an issue with the Nordic.

Form Tip: Think plank on the way down.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 4-6 reps.

Romanian Deadlift

The RDL is a classic exercise that targets the glutes and hamstrings hard and heavy. You hinge your hips back, feel that deep hamstring stretch, then drive your hips forward to lockout. RDLs focus on hip extension with slight knee flexion, but the muscle recruitment and range of motion on the hamstrings make this a viable option.

Form Tip: Fold yourself in half, and keep the weights close to your thighs to maintain tension on the hamstrings.

Sets & Reps: 4 sets of 6-12 reps.

Stability Ball Leg Curl

The stability ball hamstring curl mimics the GHR’s dual action by requiring your glutes and hammies to work as a team and introduces an element of instability to enhance core strength and endurance. It’s a GHR regression, combining hip extension with hamstring curls, making it an excellent high-rep alternative.

Form Tip: Keep your hips extended during the hamstring curl because if they drop, your glutes clock out, and your lower back clocks in.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 12-16 reps.

Reverse Hyperextension (Machine or DIY Setup)

Reverse Hyperextensions decompress the spine while engaging the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back, making them an excellent exercise for lifters with back issues. There’s no knee flexion, but the glute and low back strengthening, combined with spinal decompression, makes this an excellent alternative move.

Form Tip: Lock in your mind-muscle connection with your glutes, pause at the top, and lower with control.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 12-16 reps.

Floor Razor Curl

The floor razor curl combines elements of the Nordic curl with hip extension, creating an enhanced challenge to the posterior chain. It starts with a controlled eccentric and then transitions into a hip-driven return to the top. While the GHR involves a full-body arc with extended hips, the razor curl’s hip flexion increases tension at both ends of the hamstrings, giving your hamstrings all they can handle

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 6-8 reps.

Form Tip: Control the eccentric phase, and when you extend the hips, focus on glute activation without momentum.