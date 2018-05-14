The Best 10-minute Workout for a Stronger Neck and Lower Back

Being stronger isn’t just about how much you bench or squat. It’s about the supporting muscles, too. Anyone who has played football, rugby, or any grappling sport knows that the durability of your neck and lower back needs to match your gym strength.

Even if you don’t play a physical sport, having a strong lower back and a thick neck is strength personified. The following workout will make you stronger—and damn near unbreakable.

Workout by Jay Ashman, a strength coach at City Gym in Kansas City, MO, and creator of Ashman Strength System.