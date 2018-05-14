Workout Routines

The Best 10-minute Workout for a Stronger Neck and Lower Back

Zero in on your supporting muscles with this quick-hit routine.

by
The Best 10-minute Workout for a Stronger Neck and Lower Back
Per Bernal
Per Bernal
Equipment Yes

Being stronger isn’t just about how much you bench or squat. It’s about the supporting muscles, too. Anyone who has played football, rugby, or any grappling sport knows that the durability of your neck and lower back needs to match your gym strength.

Even if you don’t play a physical sport, having a strong lower back and a thick neck is strength personified. The following workout will make you stronger—and damn near unbreakable.

Workout by Jay Ashman, a strength coach at City Gym in Kansas City, MO, and creator of Ashman Strength System.

The Unbreakable

Exercise 1

Isometric Towel Extension How to
Isometric Towel Extension thumbnail
4 sets
-- reps
15-30 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Isometric Flexion How to
Isometric Flexion thumbnail
4 sets
-- reps
15-30 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Neck bridge How to
Neck Bridge thumbnail
4 sets
-- reps
15-30 secs. rest

Exercise 4

Superman You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Superman thumbnail
4 sets
-- reps
15-30 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Back Extension How to
back extension thumbnail
4 sets
-- reps
15-30 sec. rest
Topics:
Comments