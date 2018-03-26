Workout Routines

Take Your CrossFit WOD to the Next Level With the Filthy Fifty Remake

A new spin on the high-rep Filthy Fifty workout will help you build muscle and get shredded.

Windshield Wiper
As originally designed for CrossFitters, the classic Filthy Fifty workout calls for 50 reps each of 10 different exercises, completed in as little time as possible. The traditional Filthy Fifty is a nice assortment of painful, functional movements, but it’s not quite in our muscle-building wheelhouse.

Helping to beef up Filthy Fifty is Craig Hysell, CF-L2, owner and head coach of Conviction Training Facility (convictiontraining.com) in Hilton Head, SC. His rendition of the WOD (at right) introduces some great physique-building movements—flyes, curls, lat pulldowns—while keeping it sufficiently functional, painful, and, yes, filthy.

“This workout is meant to illicit hypertrophy and aid in joint health and recovery,” Hysell says. “It should be done with light to medium-light weights, depending on your training age, and preferably before a rest day. The goal is to keep tension on the muscle throughout the movement to optimize muscle growth.”

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
1 sets
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lunge thumbnail
1 sets
50* reps
-- rest
*per side

Exercise 3

Hanging Windshield Wiper You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging windshield wiper thumbnail
1 sets
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
1 sets
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Curl You'll need: Dumbbells
alternating dumbbell biceps curl thumbnail
1 sets
50* reps
-- rest
*per arm

Exercise 6

V-Up You'll need: No Equipment How to
V-Up thumbnail
1 sets
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Front Squat to Overhead Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Front Squat to Overhead Press thumbnail
1 sets
50 reps
-- rest
*with dumbbells

Exercise 8

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
1 sets
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 9

Single-Leg Dumbbell Straight-Leg Deadlift You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Leg Dumbbell Straight-Leg Deadlift thumbnail
1 sets
50* reps
-- rest
*per leg

Exercise 10

Rowing Machine How to
Rowing Machine thumbnail
1 sets
50 calories reps
-- rest
