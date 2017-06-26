20 Ways to Get Stronger and Build Muscle

15. Fail Less Often

For new lifters, taking sets to failure does not lead to greater strength gains than stopping short of failure. A 2016 study published in Frontiers of Physiology broke a group of 42 lifters into two groups: those who performed three sets of their 10-rep max and those who lifted the same weight for 5-6 reps. The conclusion was that taking sets to failure was not necessary for increases in maximal strength.