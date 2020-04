10. Suspension Trainer Rotational Inverted Row

Hold the handles and lean back with arms extended so that your body is supported by the suspension trainer and only your feet are on the floor. Brace your core and hold your body in a straight line. (The lower you set the handles, the harder the exercise; you can elevate your feet to make it even harder.) Start with your palms facing your feet, and as you row your body up, twist your wrists outward so that your palms face up in the top position.SEE ALSO: 5 Ways to Amp Up Barbell Complexes>>