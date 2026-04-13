When you stop and admire Olympia-winning physiques such as Chris Bumstead and Latorya Watts, you immediately see balanced muscle development and low levels of body fat. You’re next assumption is to perhaps think that acquiring this level of body transformation perfection is entirely a physical process. The hard truth is, according to trainer and author Gareth Sapstead, gaining hardbody status takes many more steps than just logging steps on the Stairmaster or adding extra sets to your weightroom sessions.

“The physical changes are what people see,” explains Gareth Sapstead, CSCS, author of the new book, 100 Best Physique Workouts. “But they are really the downstream effect of a much deeper process.”

The UK-based strength and physique coach, author, and founder of Team EPT Coaching and EPT Lab. Over the past 20 years, he has advanced through the coaching ranks by working with a diverse range of clients, while developing a specialty in physique transformation grounded in both science and practical experience. With the help of many top trainers, he explains in his new book that in order to acquire the desired physique each of us may strive, it’s equally as important to develop a fitness-focused mindset to help build and maintain muscle.

Why Most Body Transformations Fail

Fat loss and dieting are challenging, but a physique transformation turns the volume up on both. If you’re serious about transformation, you need to be all in, which includes being honest with yourself.

“Before someone starts a physique transformation,” says Sapstead. “They need to be honest about three things: their goal, their timeline, and the life they’re trying to do it within.”

The mistake many people make right off the bat is focusing entirely on the goal of losing fat, building muscle, or looking leaner. “That part is easy,” explains Sapstead. “The bigger question is whether their daily routine, stress levels, sleep, work schedule, travel, family demands, and training history support that goal.”

Nothing happens in isolation, not a biceps curl nor a transformation. Many factors need to fall into place, because transformation isn’t just about what’s possible in an ideal environment, but about what’s realistically sustainable in the environment where a person lives.

“If the plan requires more precision, more recovery, or more consistency than their life allows,” says Sapstead. “It will break.” That’s why Sapstead ensures his clients get clear on everything before diving into the details.

Transformation results from a much deeper process. Successful transformation alters behavior, structure, and identity. The body transforms as the individual begins training with greater purpose, eats more mindfully, recovers more efficiently, manages stress better, and makes smarter decisions.

Those are the internal changes that create the visible result.

That is also why two people can follow the same calorie intake and program but achieve different results. Transformation isn’t just about physiology. It involves psychology, environment, and behavior. You don’t build a great physique through random bursts of motivation. Instead, people build the best physiques with systems they can stick to—even when life gets busy, messy, and imperfect.

The Baseline of a Successful Physique Transformation

Is the transformation as simple as an intense hypertrophy training plan with lots of volume and eating nothing but chicken breasts and lettuce? Not so fast, says Sapstead.

“My game plan is always to simplify before I intensify,” he says.

Instead, he prefers to meet with the client to set a clear goal and help define what success looks like for them. Then, it’s important to establish baseline measurements, including body composition, training experience, movement quality, recovery capacity, stress level, daily activity, and current nutrition habits.

Then comes the good stuff that includes:

Once this is established, Sapstead will move on to a transformation plan from a holistic perspective.

The 3 Pillars of a Successful Physique Transformation Plan

Great coaches know that their programs and plans must meet clients where they are, and Sapstead is one of them.

“I like to think of physique transformation as a three-legged stool, “ explains Sapstead. “Training, nutrition, and recovery or lifestyle. If one leg is weak, the entire thing becomes unstable.”

He explains that training provides the stimulus, telling the body to build or preserve muscle and to direct energy toward adaptation. Nutrition supplies the raw materials and maintains the energy balance. Nutrition gives the body what it needs to recover, build tissue, and lose fat.

Recovery and lifestyle determine whether the body can respond well to training and nutrition. Sleep, stress, daily activity, and routine all matter. You cannot separate body composition from someone’s lifestyle.

“People often focus on one leg and neglect the others,” says Sapstead. “The leanest, strongest, most sustainable physiques are built when all three support each other.”

Next, I’ll go into how he structures his training to maximize results.

The 6 Phases of a Complete Body Transformation Plan

In his latest book, 100 Best Physique Workouts, Sapstead provides insight into how he organizes his workouts. He outlines six distinct training phases that he puts his clients through.

“Each phase,” explains Sapstead. “Has a specific purpose, and sequencing them correctly allows you to make more precise, sustainable changes in body composition.”

These phases are:

1. Priming

The priming phase establishes baselines, targets weaknesses, and enhances movement quality. It lays the foundation for everything that comes next. Training here emphasizes technique, control, and the reduction of asymmetries.

2. Basic hypertrophy

This phase builds muscle using moderate loads with higher reps. The goal is to increase muscle size and work capacity, while stimulating both sarcoplasmic and myofibrillar hypertrophy.

Myofibrillar hypertrophy refers to the growth of muscle fibers. This approach increases force production and typically uses heavier weights, high tension, and progressive overload. Sarcoplasmic hypertrophy involves an increase in the non-contractile parts of the muscle cell, such as fluid and substrate storage. Use higher volume, more metabolic stress, and longer time under tension to drive this effect.

“The key is not choosing one camp,” says Sapstead. “The key is understanding that hypertrophy is multi-factorial, and a good program uses both at different times.”

3. Functional hypertrophy

The focus shifts to heavier loads and fewer repetitions to enhance strength and muscle growth. this phase enhances force production and promotes the growth of type II fast-twitch muscle fibers, which are the fibers capable of the most growth.

4. Muscle marinating

Lifters often overlook this stage, but it is crucial. After building new muscle, the goal is to maintain it for a while before aggressively pursuing fat loss. Muscle is metabolically costly, and without this stage, people often lose much of what they’ve just gained. Think of it as giving the body time to “settle” into its new baseline.

5. Fat loss

The goal is to lower body fat while preserving as much muscle as possible. You achieve this through a controlled caloric deficit, consistent resistance training, and increased calorie burn from lifestyle and cardio activities.

“Outdoor walking is one of the most underrated fat loss tools available,” explains Sapstead. “It increases energy expenditure without adding much recovery cost, helps regulate appetite, improves insulin sensitivity, and gives people an easy way to stay active.”

He also explains that getting outside is crucial for recovery. Natural light helps regulate circadian rhythms, which can improve sleep quality and sleep timing. Better sleep supports recovery, appetite regulation, energy, and body composition.

6. Recomposition

Recomposition is the simultaneous loss of body fat and the gain of muscle. While it’s the gold standard, it’s not always the most efficient method for everyone. In many cases, better results come from sequencing phases—building muscle, maintaining it, then reducing body fat—rather than trying to do everything at once.

Each of these phases typically lasts between three and six weeks, depending on the individual’s training history, recovery ability, and response to training. More advanced lifters or those under higher levels of stress may benefit from shorter, more targeted phases.

How To Select the Best Exercises For Your Goals

Exercise selection combines science, intuition, and feel. Several factors, like limb length and training experience, influence the choice of exercises. From a broad perspective, some exercises are more effective during a fat-loss phase because they help protect muscle, support performance, and better control fatigue.

Here are the four qualities Sapstead considers in an exercise:

How much muscle they train

How much load do they allow

How much fatigue do they create

Can clients do them safely and consistently

“Big compound lifts and stable accessory movements are often excellent choices,” says Sapstead. “Because they allow the lifter to maintain strength and muscle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gareth Sapstead (@thefitnessmaverick)

One of Sapstead’s many talents is taking a foundational exercise, like a row or hip exercise, and varying the body position, loading, and angle to train the muscle in a novel way. “I want exercises that provide a strong hypertrophy or strength stimulus,” says Sapstead. “Without the unnecessary fear of failure or orthopedic wear and tear.”

Common Fat Loss Mistakes That Kill Progress

Dieting and training for fat loss are not linear processes, as the body is a tricky piece of machinery to manipulate. Because of this, people will make mistakes, and Sapstead has seen many. “People fail at this,” says Sapstead. “Because they make the process too aggressive, too complicated, or too disconnected from their real life.”

Here’s what you need to avoid while transforming your body.

Inconsistency

Lifters often underestimate the importance of consistency and overestimate how much intensity can make up for a lack of it. They chase extremes, rely on unsustainable calorie deficits, do too much cardio, train hard while under-recovered, and expect their bodies to respond well to plans that ignore physiology.

Lack of Patience

People crave quick visual results, so they approach transformation like a sprint. However, the best outcomes typically come from consistently putting in high-quality weeks. Transformation favors patience over excitement.

Being Too Aggressive

Because transformation is difficult, and people want to get there yesterday, they panic when they don’t see progress. Panicking leads to the biggest fat-loss mistake: trying to create results too aggressively.

“When people slash calories too hard and add too much work too fast,” explains Sapstead. “They create a situation that they cannot sustain.”

That results in rising hunger, recovery and sleep tanks, daily movement unconsciously decreasing, training performance suffering, and, eventually, adherence breaking down. That’s what stops fat loss in its tracks. The body and brain both push back, and the lifter either binges, quits, or spins their wheels.

Dropping Fat Calories Too Low

To lose fat, most people go into their routines that you have to start by cutting fat. Sapstead says that’s the wrong approach.

“When fat intake is driven too low for too long,” says Sapstead. “Problems can show up in mood, energy, recovery, libido, satiety, and hormonal function.”

It makes sticking to a diet harder because meals are less satisfying, as dietary fat is crucial for normal bodily functions. It plays a key role in hormone production, cell membrane health, absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, nervous system functioning, and overall well-being.

That’s why it’s important to have a specific percentage of your dietary calories come from fat. “I don’t like to see fat intake drop below about 15-20% of total calories,” emphasizes Sapstead. “It provides enough room to maintain basic physiological functions while still allowing calories to be allocated strategically between protein and carbohydrates.”

There are exceptions to this rule, but you’re probably not one of them.

How to Stay Consistent With Your Transformation Plan

Sapstead recommends making the process small enough for you to win. People stay committed when they feel capable, not crushed by the goal’s size. You don’t build big transformations through heroic effort—you build them through repeatable actions you can execute on busy, stressful, or unmotivated days.

Here are a few more.

Behaviors Over Outcomes

You can’t control exactly when your body becomes leaner, more muscular, or more defined. But you can control the habits that cause those changes, like showing up for your workouts, making smarter food choices, hitting your daily step goal, and getting to bed on time. When you shift your focus to daily actions rather than obsessing over the mirror, you stay grounded in what truly makes a difference.

Minimize Decisions

The more friction in your plan, the more likely it is to break down when life gets busy. If every workout, meal, and recovery habit requires too much thinking, your consistency will suffer. Simplicity increases adherence because it makes the right choice easier to repeat. A clear training plan, a few go-to meals, and a realistic weekly routine often beat a perfect plan that is too complicated to follow.

Track Progress

Use progress photos, body measurements, gym performance, and even how your clothes fit, all of which help paint a clearer picture of what is happening. The scale matters, but it is never the whole story. Sometimes fat loss occurs while strength improves and measurements change, even when the scale weight is slow to move. Good tracking stops emotion from taking over.

Expect Fluctuations

Nobody feels fired up every day, and that’s normal. Inspiration fades—systems don’t. Commitment comes from having a plan that still works when you’re tired, distracted, or stressed. The successful people are the ones who keep showing up when motivation leaves the room.

You now have the knowledge to elevate your fat loss.