At first glance, the Pallof press looks easy. You stand side-on to the resistance and press out, then back, without rotating or losing your balance. You can’t feel it or load it as you would in a traditional strength exercise, so many dismiss it. The Pallof press is frowned upon because lifters miss the nuisance of it.

Your core’s job is to resist movement, stabilize your spine, and transfer force under heavy loads. That’s where the Pallof press shines.

The Pallof press trains your core to remain stable as you move and resist. That ability, resisting rotation and maintaining position, separates lifters who leak strength from those who stay tight while getting after it.

But many stop at the standard version. Once you start layering in different stances, positions, and stability challenges, the Pallof press becomes another effective tool for strengthening the core.

Benefits of the Top Pallof Press Variations

There’s rhyme and reason to this madness, and here it is.

They Train the Core’s Real Job

Your core doesn’t only move with you—it’s there to stop you too. These variations train anti-rotation, anti-extension, and total-body stability so you can stay locked in when the load gets heavy.

Strength Transfer

A stronger core doesn’t just look good—it helps you lift heavier while reducing your injury risk. When your midsection transfers force efficiently, your squats feel better, and your deadlifts feel stronger off the floor.

Better Stability from Every Angle

By changing stance (split, single-leg), body position (kneeling, supine), and resistance type (chaos, Isometric), these variations challenge your core in various ways.

Back Friendly

Pallof press variations train the core while putting minimal stress on your back. That means you can train the core often without worrying about the wear and tear on your lower back.

The 10 Best Pallof Press Variations for Total Core Strength

If you think the Pallof press isn’t legit, these 10 variations will change your mind.

Split Stance Pallof Press (Adductor Pallof Press)

You’ll perform the split-stance Pallof press with one knee on the ground and the other leg extended towards the anchor point, holding a cable or band at chest height and pressing out while resisting rotation. Your adductors and glutes fire simultaneously as you introduce asymmetry and more frontal-plane demand.

Why It Works: You strengthen and mobilize your adductors while resisting rotation, improving force transfer and stability when you’re off-balance.

Form Tip: Engage the inner thigh and glute of the straight leg and brace your core before pressing.

Sets & Reps: 2-3 sets of 8–12 reps per side

Iso Pallof Press

The iso Pallof press has you holding the extended position for time rather than performing reps. Instead of pressing in and out, this variation increases time under tension, forcing your core to sustain tension without a break.

Why It Works: By eliminating movement, your core resists rotation and maintains position under constant tension. This variation builds endurance and strengthens your ability to stay braced.

Form Tip: Keep your ribs down, glutes tight, and shoulders square.

Sets & Reps: 1-2 sets of 15–30 second holds per side

Chaos Pallof Press

You perform this Pallof press with a band and add a weight plate to create an unstable, “chaotic” load. The bouncing weight plate forces constant micro-adjustments, unlike the steady resistance of the standard variation.

Why It Works: The chaos Pallof press challenges your deep core stabilizers and requires your body to react quickly to maintain position.

Form Tip: Stay tight and press slowly. If the load is swinging wildly, it’s too heavy, or you’re moving it too fast.

Sets & Reps: 1-3 sets of 10 reps per side

Half-Kneeling Pallof Press

It’s a Pallof press variation performed from a half-kneeling position with one knee down and one foot forward. Reducing your lower-body base reduces your stability, which requires your core and hips to pick up the slack.

Why It Works: The half-kneeling position locks the pelvis in place and limits compensation, improving your ability to brace and stabilize while you’re moving.

Form Tip: Squeeze the glute of the down knee and keep your shoulders down and chest up.

Sets & Reps: 1-3 sets of 10-12 reps per side

Overhead Pallof Press

In this Pallof press variation, you’ll press vertically instead of horizontally. The overhead position adds an anti-extension challenge to the core and lower back because the resistance is farther from these muscles.

Why It Works: When pressing overhead, your midsection needs to resist rotation and lower back extension, which requires greater anterior core engagement.

Form Tip: Keep your ribs over your hips and avoid arching your lower back while pressing overhead.

Sets & Reps: 2 sets of 8-10 reps per side

Single-Leg Pallof Press

If you love a balance challenge, the single-leg Pallof press is calling your name. Removing a point of contact increases the demands on balance and stability.

Why It Works: This variation challenges your core to resist rotation while your lower body maintains balance, improving coordination and unilateral control.

Form Tip: Stand tall on one leg, with a soft bend of the working knee, and brace your core.

Sets & Reps: 1-3 sets of 6-8 reps per side

Pallof Press Alphabet

The Pallof press alphabet has you trace the letters of the alphabet in the air while keeping your elbows straight. Adding movement while maintaining an isometric contraction is a mental and physical challenge you’re sure to enjoy.

Why It Works: This variation increases instability and time under tension, requiring core stability from multiple directions.

Form Tip: Choose your challenge. You can either trace lower-case or upper-case letters.

Sets & Reps: 1 or 2 sets of one rep per side

Split Squat Pallof Press

Imagine holding a split squat while performing a Pallof press. Well, imagine no more. This variation combines lower-body strength and balance with anti-rotation core stability. Sounds like fun, correct?

Why It Works: Holding the split squat increases lower-body tension while the core works even harder to resist rotation.

Form Tip: Stay low in the split squat, keep your torso upright, and press without losing position.

Sets & Reps: 2 sets of 8–10 reps per side

Deadbug with Pallof Press

The deadbug with Pallof press combines the core-stability power of the deadbug with the anti-rotational stability of the Pallof press. Combining the two requires more coordination, stability, and anti-rotational stability than any other variation on this list.

Why It Works: It trains your core to stabilize while your legs move, which is excellent for athletic coordination and spinal control.

Form Tip: Keep your lower back pressed into the floor and don’t let your ribs flare or your back arch.

Sets & Reps: 2 sets of 6 reps per side

Glute Bridge Pallof Press

The glute bridge with Pallof press adds hip extension to the mix, requiring greater muscle involvement while maintaining anti-rotation stability with reduced overall stability.

Why It Works: This variation links glute engagement to core stability, reinforcing the relationship between hip extension and back stability.

Form Tip: Keep the glutes tight and the ribs down, and perform without letting your hips drop or rotate.

Sets & Reps: 2 sets of 10–12 reps per side

Best Way to Program Pallof Press in Your Workout

The key here is to match the variation to your goal and place it where it supports, not hinders, your main lifts.

As a warmup

Begin with one to two easier variations, such as the half-kneeling or the standard Pallof press. These prime your core, so when you get under the bar, you’re already locked in.

Use iso and chaos variations to enhance core strength

If you want a stronger midsection, add iso holds or chaos Pallof presses after your main lift. Both build the stability that carries over to heavy squats, pulls, and presses.

Pair with your big lifts

Pair them with squats, deadlifts, or presses. For example, perform a set of squats, then go straight into a Pallof press variation. This combination reinforces bracing and helps you carry better core tension into your next set.

Why It Works

The Pallof press—and its variations—teach your body to resist movement, transfer force, and stay tight under load. That’s what translates into bigger lifts, better performance, and fewer breakdowns. You don’t need more core exercises, but better ones. These 10 deliver.