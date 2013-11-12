5 Keys to Metabolic Conditioning

Your goal during a metabolic conditioning circuit is to develop efficiency in a particular energy system to help improve your performance and physique. The great benefit in doing this is to increase caloric burn not only during your workout, but also after your workout. This is known as EPOC (excessive post-exercise oxygen consumption). This can leave your metabolism raised above your resting metabolism 24-48 hours after your workout according to multiple studies in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research.

Some examples of work-to rest period methods to increase EPOC are:

Tabata: 20 seconds of hard work, followed by 10 seconds of rest for 8 total rounds.

30 On/30 Off: 30 seconds of hard work, followed by 30 seconds of rest for 6 total rounds

Circuits: Perform 3-6 exercises in a row with minimal to no rest between sets. When performing a circuit, keep in mind that the exercises you combine should make sense. Push, pull, squat, hinge, full-body and loaded carries make for a balanced approach for circuit training.