Ever hear the terms “metabolic conditioning” or “metcon?” More than likely, the answer is yes. Metcon training is a hot term in the industry right now, with coaches and trainers from various disciplines putting clients through the grueling paces of YouTube-worthy sweat sessions. But as with any workout protocol, success lies as much in the programming as it does the effort. Metabolic conditioning should be difficult but “tough workout” isn’t the lone classifier.

Here are 5 must-know facts about metcons that can help you start building a physique replete with muscle that burns fat around the clock.

5 Keys to Metabolic Conditioning

WHAT ARE METCONS, REALLY?

The term metabolic conditioning, or “metcon” for short, has been thrown around a lot in the fitness industry in recent years. It can be confusing to understand what it exactly means. It is not just a bunch of exercises done as fast as possible for different periods of time. You must have a structured amount of sets, reps, and rest periods in order for a proper metcon workout to slash body fat and improve performance.

Metabolic conditioning refers to conditioning exercises that are intended to increase the storage and delivery of energy for any activity. Most people think of aerobic training to be the primary catalyst when trying to improve endurance, condition the cardiovascular system or to improve transport of blood to the working muscles. But metabolic conditioning goes a step further, conditioning the muscles to better use the fuel delivered to them by improving the efficiency for the different metabolic pathways.

HOW IS REST STRUCTURED?

Your goal during a metabolic conditioning circuit is to develop efficiency in a particular energy system to help improve your performance and physique. The great benefit in doing this is to increase caloric burn not only during your workout, but also after your workout. This is known as EPOC (excessive post-exercise oxygen consumption). This can leave your metabolism raised above your resting metabolism 24-48 hours after your workout according to multiple studies in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research.

Some examples of work-to rest period methods to increase EPOC are:

Tabata: 20 seconds of hard work, followed by 10 seconds of rest for 8 total rounds.

30 On/30 Off: 30 seconds of hard work, followed by 30 seconds of rest for 6 total rounds

Circuits: Perform 3-6 exercises in a row with minimal to no rest between sets. When performing a circuit, keep in mind that the exercises you combine should make sense. Push, pull, squat, hinge, full-body and loaded carries make for a balanced approach for circuit training. 

WHAT EXERCISES BELONG IN METCONS?

Multi-joint movements are your best options when constructing a metabolic condition circuit. Exercises such as tire flips, sprinting, kettlebell swings, box jumps, burpees and barbell thrusters work more muscle in less time, causing a larger metabolic response, thus burning more calories and raising the metabolic rate. More familiar multi-joint moves such as pull-ups, bench press, rows, dips and push-ups can be used, as can more dynamic ones such as jump rope, Airdyne bikes and rowing machines.

HOW DO YOU SET UP YOUR OWN METCON?

Once you have a feel for these basic steps, setting up your own metcon is easy, whether you train at a hardcore gym or not. Simply, choose one of the methods explained above such as Tabata, 30 On/30 Off, or circuit training. Then, choose multi-joint movements with moderate loads – loads you can handle for 12-15 reps in most cases, even if you’re only working for a set period of time. Think tire flips, burpees, rope slams, sprints, kettlebell swings, box jumps, barbell thrusters, etc.

You can perform these workouts at the end of a regular strength training session, or on an off-lifting day for some total-body conditioning.

TRY SOME OUT

To get a feel for what a true metcon is, we’ve prepared a small helping of workouts for you here. These energy-sucks are put together with the steps from above. You are welcome to freestyle a little bit, swapping exercises in and out to meet your level of conditioning (or to work around injuries).

Tabata Method: Perform 20 seconds of kettlebell swings, rest 10 seconds and then repeat for 8 total rounds.

30 On/30 Off: Perform as many burpees as possible in 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat this sequence for six total rounds.

Circuit Training: Perform 10 reps of the following exercises with minimal to no rest between each exercise:

Barbell Thrusters

Pull-ups

Tire Flips

Box Jumps

Kettlebell Swings

–Perform 5 total rounds resting 1-2 minutes between each round.

For more training info from Justin Grinnell, CSCS, you can go to www.justingrinnell.com, or visit his gym’s website at www.mystateoffitness.com, his Facebook page, or check him out on Twitter.

METCON STACKING

If you’re looking to make the most out of every short burst of work in your next metcon session, try stacking these energy-system friendly supps.

Supplement Timing/Dose Benefits

Caffeine 200-400 mg 30-60 min. pre-workout Strength, stamina

Creatine 2-5 g 30-60 min. pre-workout Strength, power

Citrulline 6 g 30-60 min. pre-workout Strength, power

Beta alanine 2-3 g 30-60 min. pre-workout Stamina, power

BCAA 5-6 g 30-60 min. pre-workout Size, endurance

