You don’t need expensive tools or a lab to assess your fitness—just innovative, science-backed tests. Whether you’re looking to boost your strength, endurance, or mobility, these DIY fitness tests will give you clear benchmarks and help set you on the right path to your fitness goals.
As a tenured Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and sports performance coach with over a decade of experience, I can’t stress enough that testing is just as crucial as training. When you assess your fitness, you gain insights that guide your programming, highlight your progress, and reveal areas that need more attention. Testing isn’t just a checkpoint—it’s a compass that ensures you’re headed in the right direction, whether you’re looking to build strength, increase endurance, or enhance mobility.
A solid training program without fitness assessments is like driving without a map. You might end up where you want to go, but it’ll take longer, and miss valuable opportunities to optimize your results. With the proper tests, you can set realistic goals, make data-driven adjustments to your program, and avoid plateaus. Plus, nothing beats the motivation of seeing quantifiable progress over time.
How to do it:
What it measures: Upper body strength and endurance.
Benchmarks:
Coach Tip: Avoid flaring your elbows out—keep them at about a 45-degree angle to protect your shoulders.
How to do it:
What it measures: Lower body strength and muscular endurance.
Benchmarks: 30-plus reps for good lower-body strength
Coach Tip: Keep your heels planted and drive through them as you stand. No tiptoes allowed!
How to do it:
What it measures: Core strength and stability.
Benchmarks: A 2-minute hold indicates a strong core
Coach Tip: Squeeze your glutes and engage your quads—this turns your plank into a full-body challenge.
How to do it:
What it measures: Cardiovascular fitness and stamina.
Benchmarks:
Coach Tip: Focus on your breathing—try to sync your steps with your inhales and exhales to maintain rhythm.
How to do it:
What it measures: Cardiovascular recovery and conditioning.
Benchmarks: The quicker your heart rate drops, the better your cardiovascular fitness
How to do it:
What it measures: Full-body endurance and conditioning.
Benchmarks: 30+ reps demonstrate solid fitness
Coach Tip: Pace yourself. Hitting a wall at 60 seconds won’t help—aim for steady reps throughout.
Power is the bridge between strength and speed. It’s about how quickly you can generate force—whether you’re an athlete looking to enhance performance or just aiming to move better in everyday life.
What It Tests: Explosive lower-body power.
How To Do It:
Benchmarks:
What It Tests: Lower-body explosiveness key for sports performance.
How To Do It:
Benchmarks:
What It Tests: Full-body power and coordination.
How To Do It:
Benchmarks:
Men: 0.8-1.0x body weight (average), 1.2-1.5x body weight (advanced)
Women: 0.6-0.8x body weight (average), 1.0-1.2x body weight (advanced)
What It Tests: Speed and acceleration.
How To Do It:
What It Tests: Lateral speed, agility, and change of direction.
How To Do It:
Benchmarks:
Coach Tip: Power is a critical yet often overlooked component of fitness. Even if you’re not an athlete, incorporating power training can improve your ability to move quickly and efficiently—whether that’s in sports or just getting through life with more pep in your step!
How to do it:
What it measures: Ankle, hip, thoracic spine, and shoulder mobility.
Benchmarks: Achieving depth without your heels lifting or your torso collapsing forward
How to do it:
What it measures: Hamstring and lower back flexibility.
Benchmarks: Reaching past your toes indicates good mobility
How to do it:
What it measures: Shoulder mobility and thoracic spine flexibility.
Benchmarks: Achieving full shoulder flexion without arching your back
Coach Tip: Tight lats or a stiff thoracic spine can limit this movement—spend time on mobility drills if needed.
Interpreting your fitness test results is critical in leveling up your training. Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or advanced, knowing where you stand helps set a clear roadmap for progress.
Beginner: If you’re new to strength training, endurance workouts, or mobility drills, that’s okay. The goal is to establish a baseline and build from there.
Intermediate: You’ve got some experience under your belt and are ready to push past plateaus. Your focus should shift towards refining technique and gradually increasing intensity.
Advanced: If you’re crushing these tests easily, it’s time to add complexity. Introduce heavier weights, more challenging exercises, and up the intensity.
Setting SMART Goals: Goals are essential for success. SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) keep you focused and accountable. For example:
Coach Tip: Start small and build momentum. You’re better off progressing consistently than burning out with unrealistic goals. Remember, progress isn’t always linear—embrace the ups and downs!
Fancy apps or high-tech gear are cool, but they aren’t necessarily needed to succeed. Keep tabs on your fitness progress utilizing accessible and simple imple methods:
Notebook: Keep an old-school training log. Jot down your test results, weekly progress, and notes on how you feel during workouts.
Spreadsheet: For a more organized approach, create a digital log with columns for each fitness test, dates, and results.
Fitness App: Many free or low-cost apps allow you to track workouts and fitness benchmarks.
Especially for mobility, photos, and videos are gold. They offer visual proof of improvements and help you self-assess form and technique.
Before & After Photos: Capture your mobility range or strength exercises.
Videos: Record from multiple angles, especially for mobility tests like the standing shoulder flexion test.
Re-testing every 4-6 weeks strikes a perfect balance between giving your body time to adapt and keeping your goals fresh.
Set reminders to re-test.
Compare new results against your baseline.
Adjust goals based on progress.
Fitness testing is only effective if done correctly. Avoid these common pitfalls to ensure your results are accurate and actionable:
Going into tests cold is a recipe for injury and skewed results.
Solution: Spend 5-10 minutes warming up with dynamic movements and light cardio.
Pushing for numbers at the expense of technique is a no-go.
Solution: Prioritize quality over quantity. Record yourself to check form or use a mirror.
Your fitness journey is uniquely yours.
Solution: Focus on your benchmarks and progress. External comparisons can lead to unnecessary frustration or overreaching.
Coach Tip: Trust the process. If your squat depth improves or your push-up count climbs, you’re on the right track—regardless of how it stacks up to someone else’s numbers.
Once you’ve got your fitness test results, the real work begins. Use your data as a launching pad for more effective training: