Reducing nutritional deficiencies is a huge step that people forget to think about. When trying to lose fat and build muscle, most of us want to know what to cut out and what we should be eating. We want to cut carbs and sugar, eat more veggies, a lot more protein, only eat raw…and the list goes on.

We’ll dispense with a few more examples of common questions that plague gym-goers:

Adjusting Your Diet

Should I go high-carb or low-carb? High protein or moderate protein? Protein shakes, or only whole food? Should I eat every 2-3 hours, or just 3-meals a day? Does Paleo or going Vegan work for bodybuilders?

While all of these may sound like good ideas – a few of them have some redeeming value – they don’t attack the problem with most people. There is no perfect diet, but all of the example diets above do hold a tremendous amount of educational value.

Dr. John Berardi has researched and found studies that show the majority of people, even the so called “perfect” eaters and athletes, can be deficient in many nutritional areas.

There was a study in the British Journal of Medicine that showed a 5% decrease in aggression and a 26% decrease in antisocial behavior in prison inmates just by taking a fish oil supplement, multi-vitamin, and mineral supplement.

Also, a paper published in Nutrition Reviews showed that giving kids fish oil and a multi-vitamin improved behavior and intelligence scores.

Imagine what reducing deficiencies can do for gaining muscle and losing fat?

Common Nutritional Deficiencies

No matter how well we eat, chances are we have some type of nutritional deficiency. This is why many physique athletes who go on a diet look great but feel lousy. They have low energy, lack focus, are in a bad mood and are short of endurance.

Here are some common deficiencies you need to look for:

Water (low-level hydration): Dry skin, low energy, bloating and constipation.

Vitamins and minerals: Low energy and poor immune function, usually marked by a low intake of vegetables.

Protein (particularly in women and men with low appetites): This can happen when you are not eating enough protein-rich foods. Low amounts of lean muscle tissue, low energy, reduced strength, and not recovering from your workouts.

Essential fatty acids (95% of population is deficient here): Poor immunity, inflammation, up and down blood sugar and reduced satiety.

The bottom line is that if you are deficient in nutrients, you will constantly battle to achieve your health and fitness goals. Getting in all of the nutrients that you need through food will be a tough task, especially since most people are way too busy to prepare and eat the food we need. But if you can identify and plug holes, you can drastically boost health and performance.

If you are having one of the side effects mentioned above, the most likely explanation is that you have a deficiency. Keep in mind that you may never be without deficiencies but you can drastically improve them to where you will not notice signs or symptoms.

Here are four ways to minimize deficiencies in your diet.

