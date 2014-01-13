6 Keys to Warming Up Properly

Go Total-Body + Dynamic

Finish your workout with dynamic, total body movements like a squat. Be specific to your sport or training session, but not so much so that you leave out certain joints or body parts. Remember, the body works as a whole. We need to excite and prepare it as a whole.

Now that you know how to prep your body, you should prepare your mind for how long it will take. This type of warm-up, which is utilized by the world’s best athletes, can take up to 20 minutes. That may sound like a lot but you should consider it an investment on a workout career that is far more productive and lasts longer than you would have thought possible. Proper warm-ups can help you generate more force and train harder for longer, all while fortifying you against the strains and sprains that so often plague the less prepared.

Robbie Davis, CSCS, ATC, PES, is founder of Gameshape, Inc. He spent eight seasons with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers until the founding of Gameshape in 2003. Robbie has worked with athletes such as Blake Griffin, Tyson Chandler and Lamar Odom. He is a USC graduate with a BS in Physiology. For more info, visit http://www.gameshapeinc.com/.