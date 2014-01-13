Caiaimage/Sam Edwards / Getty

Workout Tips

6 Keys to Warming Up Properly

This step-by-step guide shows you how to prepare your body and brain for the rigors of training.

by
Caiaimage/Sam Edwards / Getty

A proper, progressive warm-up is essential to both preventing injury and enabling you to get the most out of your time spent training. This is particularly important when beginning a new training program or coming back after a long layoff. Unfortunately, in the rush to dive into sets and reps, warming up is a phase of training that is very often overlooked.

Many lifters think that one or two light sets will suffice. But a good warm-up not only prepares body systems, tissues and muscle, but it also unlocks full range of motion, excites the nervous system and incorporates specific movement prep. It can also help to give you a head start on post-workout recovery and minimize your risk of injury. Check out these six keys to warming up properly. 

 

1 of 6
Raphye Alexius / Getty
Be Progressive

Start slow, finish fast. You shouldn’t begin your warm-up with crazy, frenetic movements. Let the body ease into the work ahead with slow or static positions that progress in difficulty and intensity. This will allow for the gradual warming of your core body temperature and ensures that you’re not heightening your chances of getting hurt. 

2 of 6
Innocenti / Getty
Move Don't Stretch

Contrary to what your high school gym teacher told you, static stretching isn't enough. In fact, too much static stretching can be detrimental for serious athletes. Multiple studies show that static stretching ahead of training can actually diminish strength. Although a thorough, static stretch has its place – ideally, post-workout – the goal is to prepare the body to move, not rest. A good way to do that – wait for it – is to move. Arm circles and light leg swings, for example, are preferable to toe touches and static shoulder stretches.

3 of 6
alvarez / Getty
Work the Soft Tissue

Self myofascial release (SMR) is a bit of a buzz word now days, and for good reason. We need the soft tissue to move through a full range of motion in order to decrease the chance of injury and create the most force possible. Foam rollers and tennis balls are simple tools that, when used correctly, will change your training forever by loosening tight muscles and increasing blood flow.

4 of 6
Warming Up
Work on Dynamic Mobility

A stiff or jammed joint is a weak joint. If you want to take your training to another level, properly warming up and mobilizing the joints is key. You'll see bigger gains with mobile joints. Interestingly, a stiff joint anywhere in the body affects the entire body. Time permitting, it's best to prepare the entire body even if you only plan to work a specific part. 

5 of 6
JAG IMAGES / Getty
Excite the Nervous System

Your nervous system is literally in control. The more you can excite it and prepare it for activity, the more efficient it can be during your training session. Want to recruit a few more muscle fibers? Want to increase your speed or quickness? Make it a point to excite the nervous system during your warm-up. This can be achieved with moves that require greater coordination such as jumps, bounds and even light Olympic moves done with an empty bar. Of course, these should be done only as part of a progression, when your body is ready for more challenging moves. (See Tip No. 1)

6 of 6
RossHelen / Getty
Go Total-Body + Dynamic

Finish your workout with dynamic, total body movements like a squat. Be specific to your sport or training session, but not so much so that you leave out certain joints or body parts. Remember, the body works as a whole. We need to excite and prepare it as a whole.

Now that you know how to prep your body, you should prepare your mind for how long it will take. This type of warm-up, which is utilized by the world’s best athletes, can take up to 20 minutes. That may sound like a lot but you should consider it an investment on a workout career that is far more productive and lasts longer than you would have thought possible. Proper warm-ups can help you generate more force and train harder for longer, all while fortifying you against the strains and sprains that so often plague the less prepared.

Robbie Davis, CSCS, ATC, PES, is founder of Gameshape, Inc. He spent eight seasons with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers until the founding of Gameshape in 2003. Robbie has worked with athletes such as Blake Griffin, Tyson Chandler and Lamar Odom. He is a USC graduate with a BS in Physiology. For more info, visit http://www.gameshapeinc.com/

Topics:
Comments