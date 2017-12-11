Bad Knees Ruining Your Training? Here Are the Best Moves for Pain-Free Legs Training.

Knee Joint 101

Even a bum knee shouldn't be an excuse to skip legs day—not that most guys need one. Just consider that training legs recruits an enormous amount of lower-body muscle, which burns more calories and triggers a flood of testosterone and growth hormone, two hormones that play a massive role in muscle recovery and growth. All it takes to navigate legs day with a bad knee—and not miss out on a bevy of benefits—is a little anatomical understanding and the right exercise selection. We’ll help you train around a knee injury for a lower body that looks and performs better than new.

Knee Joint 101

Your knee acts as a stable hinge that allows your quads to flex your lower leg forward and your hamstrings to retract it back. It’s connected to the tibia and fibula bones by a network of ligaments—mainly composed of the anterior cruciate ligament, the medial collateral ligament, the posterior cruciate ligament, and the lateral collateral ligament. And due to the complexity of this network, both the hip and ankle—which are the primary movers of athletic movements like jumping and sprinting—play a role in knee joint health.

Knee Nightmares