Bad Knees Ruining Your Training? Here Are the Best Moves for Pain-Free Legs Training.

Pavel Ythjall
2. You’re Doing: Legs Extension; Do This Instead: Reverse Lunge
Why
Legs extensions—which lock your knees into place—put a high amount of torque on the joint. And when you’re dealing with an existing injury, the last thing you want to do is add pressure on the knee with minimal reward in return. Instead, try reverse lunges, a great knee-dominant movement that recruits your posterior chain (not just your quads), so you get more bang for your buck. It also teaches your body how to properly decelerate downward, as you won’t have a weight stack forcefully pushing your legs downward after each rep, making them much safer on your joint and limbs overall.
Do It
From the standing position, step backward while maintaining pressure through the heel of the front foot. Descend down to 90° or when the back knee touches the ground. Return to the starting position by driving through the heel of the front leg while keeping the weight off your back leg.