I Haven't Worked Out in Months. Can I Do My Old Routines, or Will I Get Hurt?

THE QUESTION:

I haven’t picked up a weight in months. Should I jump back into my old routine, or will that get me injured?

THE ANSWER:

You can. Or you can take this time to reassess your goals and needs. For example, do your shoulders slump forward? Do you have any lower-back pain? Establish your needs first and lay the foundation for your new workout plan.

Then remember to stay focused on the basics like incorporating a good warmup, body-weight movement, and plenty of compound moves such as squats, deadlifts, and overhead presses. Start slow, then progressively ramp up the intensity (the amount of weight you lift) and volume (the sets and reps) and shorten your rest time as you progress.

— Jim “Smitty” Smith, C.P.P.S., is the owner of Diesel Strength & Conditioning (dieselsc.com)