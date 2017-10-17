Holly Holm's 7 Best Fight Moments

Quinn Rooney / Staff / Getty

Over the years, MMA fighter Holly Holm has treated her fans to an array of entertaining, action-packed fights in the Octagon—perhaps none more than the masterful display she put on during her shocking defeat of (then-) undefeated champ Ronda Rousey. Who could forget when the heavy underdog from Albuquerque, NM, stunned the fight world with her brutal beatdown of the world's most feared female fighter?

Of course, the Rousey bout wasn't the only exhibition where Holm put her incredible talent and toughness on display. Both before and after that epic showdown in Melbourne, Australia, back in November 2015, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion and former pro boxer and kickboxer had her share of memorable moments in the Octagon and the ring. Here are a few of our favorites.