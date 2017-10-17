Girls

Holly Holm's 7 Best Fight Moments

To celebrate the MMA fighter's birthday, we take a look back at some of her most memorable bouts.

Albuquerque Ass-kicker

Quinn Rooney / Staff / Getty

Over the years, MMA fighter Holly Holm has treated her fans to an array of entertaining, action-packed fights in the Octagon—perhaps none more than the masterful display she put on during her shocking defeat of (then-) undefeated champ Ronda Rousey. Who could forget when the heavy underdog from Albuquerque, NM, stunned the fight world with her brutal beatdown of the world's most feared female fighter?

Of course, the Rousey bout wasn't the only exhibition where Holm put her incredible talent and toughness on display. Both before and after that epic showdown in Melbourne, Australia, back in November 2015, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion and former pro boxer and kickboxer had her share of memorable moments in the Octagon and the ring. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. Holm vs. Correia 2017

ROSLAN RAHMAN / Staff / Getty

Holm squares off against Bethe Correia of Brazil during their UFC women's bantamweight event at the UFC Fight Night in Singapore on June 17, 2017.

2. Holm vs. Tate 2016

Rey Del Rio / Stringer

UFC bantamweight champion Holm kicks Miesha Tate during UFC 196 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on March 5, 2016.

3. Holm vs. Rousey 2015

Quinn Rooney / Staff / Getty

Holm shocks the fight world with her pummeling of Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 193 event at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov. 15, 2015.

4. Holm vs. Pennington 2015

Harry How / Staff / Getty

The 5'8" fighting phenom lands a solid blow to the face of opponent Raquel Pennington in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, on Feb. 28, 2015.

5. Holm vs. Werner 2014

Steve Snowden / Contributor / Getty

Holm plans her next move against Brazilian MMA fighter Juliana Werner during their Legacy Fighting Championship fight at Route 66 Casinos Legends Theater in Albuquerque, NM, on April 4, 2014. With her victory, Holm became the first-ever Legacy Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion.

6. Holm vs. Cisneros 2011

Steve Snowden / Contributor / Getty

IBA and WBAN junior welterweight champion Holm battles Victoria Cisneros at Route 66 Casino's Legends Theater in Albuquerque, NM, on June 10, 2011.

7. Her First Win

Steve Snowden / Contributor / Getty

The young IBA and WBAN junior welterweight champion is proclaimed the winner in her MMA debut fight against Christina Domke at Route 66 Casino's Legends Theater in Albuquerque, NM, on March 4, 2011.

