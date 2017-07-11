Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight: The 11 Most Ridiculous Lines and Moments From the First Press Conference

It’s finally time for Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to face off. But the matchup won’t be in the ring—not yet, at least.

McGregor and Mayweather kicked off their worldwide tour promoting their superfight, starting things off with a press conference at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The duo will continue with pressers in Toronto, Brooklyn, and London.

McGregor comes into the fight with long odds, but there are ways he can give himself an advantage against the undefeated (49-0) Mayweather.

McGregor and Mayweather went back and forth for months on social media about the potential bout, and things finally came together on June 14 for the official bout.

The hyped-up fight will take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s all the best moments and quotes the first press conference.

CONOR MCGREGOR’s BEST QUOTES

McGregor trash talked Mayweather for not wearing a suit: “He couldn’t even afford one. He's in a f*cking tracksuit."

McGregor's suit went straight to the point:

“His little legs, his little arms. I’m gonna knock him out in four rounds, mark my words.”

Conor is already WILDING at this press conference pic.twitter.com/FyYwSghFy2 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 11, 2017

“I don't fear him, I don't fear this limited set of rules, makes this a half of a fight, a quarter of a fight. If this was a real fight, it wouldn’t last one round.”

“The restrictions, the gloves, the rules, it doesn’t faze me. I don't give a fuck about gloves or any of that. I don’t mind coming over to Floyd’s sport. That’s confidence.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER’S BEST QUOTES

“I still got it.”

“I don't give a f*ck if it’s the ring or it’s the Octagon, I’ll be kicking ass.”

Floyd Mayweather brings out a $100,000,000 cheque.Conor McGregor's response: "That's for the tax man" pic.twitter.com/y9SL2spSJe — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) July 11, 2017

Floyd: "August 26th, I'm gonna knock this b*tch out too." McGregor: "You haven't knocked anyone out in about 20 years."

“This guy made $3 million for his last fight, that’s warm up money for me.”

“You’re going out on your face. You're going out on your back. You can choose which one.”

“All you need to do is just show up, and I’ll do the rest.”