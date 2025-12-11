The gym is often a place of seriousness, where hard work and multiple sets are cranked out in the quest to become the best versions of ourselves. But sometimes, a fun challenge can be just as stimulating. Recently, gymgoers around the world have been lining up to try a viral challenge that requires only one rep. Can you complete this squat pickup challenge?

In the tradition of other popular exercise challenges like the wrestling dumbbell challenge, this single leg squat challenge is about shaking off the seriousness while still testing our limits. Mercifully, this test only requires one rep, as hilariously demonstrated by members of The Dungeon Gym in Johannesburg, South Africa.

How To Do the Squat & Pickup Dumbbell Challenge

Place a dumbbell on the floor and stand with your back to it Step forward a little, to allow room for maneuver Squat down until you can pick up the dumbbell, with your hands down your back Complete the squat by raising up with the dumbbell gripped

This challenge is more difficult than it looks!

As The Dungeon’s Instagram video shows, gym members were keen to line up and try out the challenge, but not everyone was able to complete it. In fact, age or gender is no predictor of picking up the dumbbell here. The difficulty level of this challenge reaches its peak as you lower your body towards the dumbbell, testing strength, balance, and coordination along the way.

Being buff is certainly no guarantee of success either, as several eager challengers toppled backwards before they could lift the dumbbell skywards. And, while some plucky people did manage to complete the quest, the comments section on The Dungeon’s popular Instagram post may provide clues for crushing this squat for yourself. “Simple biomechanics,” offered one Instagram user, “Shorter femur to shin ratio for the win.” This notion was quickly discounted by other viewers, however. “Nah, I have (a) long femur and short torso and can do this easily,” critiqued another user. “Mobility is important,” commented another sensible follower, while others discounted the challenge as “easy.” So why not try it for yourself? And if you agree that this challenge is child’s play, make it tougher by following this other follower’s advice: “Only the ones where the heels stayed glued to the floor count!”

