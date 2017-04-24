Guy Rips Booming Fart While Trying To Impress On The Bench Press

Last week, Twitter user @mheaden31 had a bet with a few friends: $20 for one rep on the bench press.

In the video above, the athlete in question seemed pretty confident about it, but the bench press went horribly wrong.

As the man lowers the bar, he releases a booming fart—sending the rest of the group into an absolute frenzy.

Farts happen, but, for this unfortunate man, he will never live it down.

Though, shoutout to the real hero here: the spotter. How he managed to put the barbell back into its place, howling with laughter, is beyond me.