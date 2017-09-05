'I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**kers!' Ric Flair Announces Recovery From Hospitalization in Hilarious Twitter Video

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017

First, let's get this our of our system: Woo!

Legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter to confirm that he has finally recovered from his hospitalization last month, sporting an amazing T-shirt that says "I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F***ers!" and thanking fans for their support. Flair, 68, is often considered one of WWE's most influential superstars.

Flair was originally hospitalized a few weeks ago, and at first the situation appeared to be dire. Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent (the agency that represents Flair), originally asked for fans' "prayers & positive energy" as he dealt with "tough medical issues". Zanoni has recently confirmed with Muscle & Fitness that Flair is "finally leaving the hospital" and "is headed to physical therapy".

Backstage at Smackdown Live! last week, Flair's daughter (and WWE superstar) Charlotte thanked her fans for their well-wishes, and told host Renee Young that "my dad's a fighter...he's got nine lives!"

And, in case you were wondering: Yes, of course you can buy the T-shirt.