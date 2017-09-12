WATCH: Hyperathlete Andri Ragettli Effortlessly Crushes Impossibly Difficult Course

Agility workouts are extremely common for athletes of all sports, but what is not normal is training on obstacle courses that look like they take years to master.

That is exactly what 19-year-old rising skiing star Andri Ragettli did in the intense video clip below.



A post shared by Andri Ragettli (@andriragettli) on Sep 10, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Ragettli may be getting a bit of extra mainstream attention due to his crazy videos, but he has a few impressive accomplishments under his belt. The Switzerland native has landed in second at the 2017 Slopestyle World Cup in New Zealand, first at the 2017 Slopestyle World Cup in Canada, and competed in the X Games back in 2016.

He also was the first skier to land a quad cork 1800, according to reports, which is a sight to see.

Lastly, Ragettli is a fan of biking, and seems to excel at any activity he decides to pick up.

If you're looking to catch him in action again, he’s currently training for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Korea.

