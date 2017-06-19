Athletes & Celebrities

Every Move from Michelle Lewin's Total-Body, Curve-Carving Program

Switch up your routine, get sleek legs, and tone your abs with the 'Hers' cover star's routine-revamping exercises.

Michelle Lewin's Curve-Carving Moves

Michelle Lewin
Per Bernal

Muscle & Fitness HERS cover model Michelle Lewin has become a fitness sensation, and she didn't do it without putting in hard work and having some creativity when it comes to her workouts.

Everyone needs to change it up every once in awhile to continue making progress and keep fitness fresh and fun, so it's no surprise that Lewin has plenty of go-to exercises for those times when her routine is feeling a little stale. The social media star gave M&F HERS two of her change-up workouts, a total of nine moves that will help keep your routine from becoming mundane. 

Check out the full workout to find out how you can get a full workout (or two!) in with Lewin's favorite switch-up exercises.

 

1. Reverse Lunge and Press

Michelle Lewin
Per Bernal

Works: shoulders, core, glutes, legs

How to do it:

  1. Stand in front of bar with opposite end secured on floor between weight plates or in a landmine attachment. Grasp end of bar in right hand. Lunge back with right leg, bending knees about 90°; as you step back, lower weight to shoulder height, elbow close to body (left).
  2. Straighten left leg, lifting right knee in front of you; at the same time, press end of bar toward ceiling with right hand, balancing on left leg (right).

 

2. Side Kick and Shoulder Press

Per Bernal

Works: shoulders, core, outer thighs

How to do it:

  1. Lie on right side with right hand on floor directly under right shoulder, holding weight in left hand with left elbow next to left hip. Keep knees bent and hips stacked. Extend left leg (A).
  2. Press weight directly above left shoulder; at the same time, lift left leg toward ceiling (B). Lower back to start and repeat.

 

3. Landmine Push Pull

Per Bernal

Works: shoulders, arms, back, core, glutes, legs

How to do it:

  1. Stand toward right end of bar with opposite end secured on floor between weight plates or in a landmine attachment. Keep feet about shoulder-distance apart. Grasp bar in left hand.
  2. Press bar to floor while pivoting both feet to the left, bending both knees 90° (left).
  3. As you stand up, switch hands when bar reaches your torso, then press bar forward with right hand, pivoting feet toward right (right). Squeeze right glutes at the top of the movement.

 

4. Curtsy Lunge with Shoulder Pull

Per Bernal

Works: back, arms, core, glutes, legs

How to do it:

  1. Stand holding kettlebell or dumbbell with both hands in front of body.
  2. Cross right leg diagonally behind left in a curtsy lunge, bending both knees 90° and keeping right shin perpendicular to floor. At the same time, lift the weight to chest height, bringing elbows out to sides. Switch sides and repeat.

 

5. Deadlift Row

Per Bernal

Works: back, shoulders, core, glutes, hamstrings

How to do it:

  1. Stand holding barbell or kettlebell in front of thighs in an overhand grip, feet about hip-distance apart. Hinge forward from waist, lowering bar toward floor; keep weight close to shins and abs engaged (left).
  2. From this position, lift bar toward hips in a row, keeping elbows close to sides (not shown).
  3. Lower bar back toward floor, then stand up, lifting bar to shoulder height and bringing elbows out to sides (right). Lower bar back in front of thighs and repeat the sequence.

 

6. Sumo Squat and One-Arm Press

Per Bernal

Works: shoulders, glutes, legs

How to do it:

  1. Stand in front of end of bar with opposite end secured on floor between weight plates or in a landmine attachment, feet slightly wider than shoulder-distance apart. Grasp end of bar in right hand, resting left hand on left hip (right).
  2. ​Squat down as deeply as you can, lowering bar toward floor (left).
  3. As you stand up, straighten right arm, pressing bar toward ceiling.

 

7. Squat Press

Per Bernal

Works: shoulders, glutes, legs

How to do it:

  • Stand in front of end of bar with opposite end secured on floor between weight plates or in a landmine attachment, feet about shoulder-distance apart. Grasp end of bar in both hands in front of chest.
  • Squat down, keeping weight over heels; as you lower down, press bar upward, extending arms (left).
  • Stand up, lifting right leg forward to hip height while lowering bar (right). Return to start and repeat.

 

8. Plate Push

Per Bernal

Works: shoulders, chest, back, core, glutes, legs

How to do it:

  1. Stand with feet hip-distance apart, holding a weight plate in front of chest with elbows bent. Squat down, keeping bodyweight over heels (left).
  2. Staying in a squat, extend arms to shoulder height, bringing weight forward in front of chest (right).
  3. Bring weight back toward torso and repeat, staying in squat throughout.

 

9. Squat Punch

Per Bernal

Works: shoulders, chest, obliques, glutes, legs

How to do it:

  1. Stand with feet hip-distance apart holding a dumbbell in each hand just above shoulders, elbows bent in front of chest. Squat down, keeping bodyweight over heels (left).
  2. As you stand up, lift left knee across body while punching right arm forward in front of left shoulder, twisting torso to the left (right). Lower left leg back to start and repeat on opposite side.

 

