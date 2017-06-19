Every Move from Michelle Lewin's Total-Body, Curve-Carving Program

Per Bernal

Muscle & Fitness HERS cover model Michelle Lewin has become a fitness sensation, and she didn't do it without putting in hard work and having some creativity when it comes to her workouts.

Everyone needs to change it up every once in awhile to continue making progress and keep fitness fresh and fun, so it's no surprise that Lewin has plenty of go-to exercises for those times when her routine is feeling a little stale. The social media star gave M&F HERS two of her change-up workouts, a total of nine moves that will help keep your routine from becoming mundane.

Check out the full workout to find out how you can get a full workout (or two!) in with Lewin's favorite switch-up exercises.