The 5 Best Slim-Down Diets

The principle behind the ketogenic diet: By limiting the number of refined carbs in your diet to below 100 grams daily and raising the level of healthy fats you eat while still consuming moderate protein daily—with a typical macronutrient ration of 75% fats, 20% protein, and 5% carbs your body becomes trained to utilize free fatty acids as an energy source. That leads to greater fat burn and puts your body in a state of ketosis, producing a substance called ketones, which your body then uses for fuel rather than carbs or protein.

Proponents of this diet say it helps you burn fat fast, plus it can help retain muscle and reduce hunger. The classic ketogenic diet uses prescribed meals to meet the low-carb, adequate protein, high-fat, calorie-restricted diet. The more recent medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) ketogenic is more flexible and calculates roughly the amount of MCTs (though you’ll need some long-chain triglycerides, or LCTs) needed to maintain energy levels. A coconut ketogenic diet focuses specifically on MCT fatty acids from sources like coconuts. Advocates say MCTs are prefered over LCTs like butter or canola oil, because MCTs generate more ketones per unit of energy than LCTs, helping to maximize fat loss in a relatively short period of time. Note that if you’re following this plan, choose coconut oils rather than products sold in stores as “MCT oil.” That form of MCT oil is an isolated MCT called lauric acid, which behaves more like an LCT in the body.

There are three ways to get your carbs on a ketogenic diet: With a cyclical approach, you’ll have five low-carb days and one “refeed” day when you can have as many carbs as you want. Targeted means consuming 25 to 50 grams of sugar only before exercise, then limiting carbs the rest of the day. On a standard plan, you’ll just have 25 to 50 net carbs daily. The challenge, explains Josh Axe, a clinical nutritionist and doctor of natural medicine, is to find the right maconutrient balance to keep you in the keto zone: Too much protein and your body won’t stay in ketosis; too little and you’ll lose muscle mass. Too many fats and you’ll gain weight; too few and you’ll have no energy. Axe recommends following a coconut ketogenic macro plan that is 70% fat, 20% protein, and 10% carbs. That will help deliver results in just one month—but don’t stay on it too much longer, he warns. Research in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism found that ketogenic diets can lead to a decrease in fat-free mass, or skeletal muscle, so you’re best off cycling off it after 30 days.

One big benefit is that this diet won’t leave you feeling as sluggish as other low-carb plans. Think of MCTs as a cleaner-burning fuel than sugar. A study in the Journal of Exercise Rehabilitation found those on a keto diet for three weeks were able to complete sprints faster and were also less fatigued after weight loss compared with the non-ketogenic diet group.