Ready to jumpstart your own body transformation? Try this sample workout from Shannon Dey, M.S., founder and CEO of Bombshell Fitness, a competitive training and coaching group for female athletes.

If this expert-grade routine seems intense, that’s because it is. But if you want to sculpt, tone, and firm your entire body—including those pesky trouble spots—this is your ultimate blueprint. Designed for an intermediate athlete, the following plan is inspired by the programs Dey creates for her Figure and Bikini competition clients.

Dey points out that it will take at least three weeks of consistent nutrition and training to get increase the metabolism enough to see results, so it’s very important to practice patience, be consistent, and stay positive.

This week-by-week training plan switches up the workouts you perform to prevent plateauing and help challenge your body to its maximum potential.

MONTH 1

Week 1: Workout 1 + Daily Cardio

Week 2: Workout 2 + Daily Cardio

Week 3: Workout 3 + Daily Cardio

Week 4: Workout 1 + Daily Cardio

MONTH 2

Week 5: Workout 2 + Daily Cardio

Week 6: Workout 3 + Daily Cardio

Week 7: Workout 3 + Daily Cardio

Week 8: Workout 1 + Daily Cardio

MONTH 3

Week 9: Workout 2 + Daily Cardio

Week 10: Workout 3 + Daily Cardio

Week 11: Workout 2 + Daily Cardio

Week 12: Workout 1 + Daily Cardio

As with most fitness plans, prescriptions may need to be tailored to your specific needs and goals. Always consult a physician before beginning any fitness or weight loss program.

CARDIO

Hero Images / Getty

These cardio workouts are intended to be tough. If you can’t complete your entire cardio session in the beginning, don’t get discouraged. Push yourself a bit further each day until you can do the entire session at the pace listed. It may take a few weeks of building endurance to be able to complete the entire session. You know you are working at the right level if you are not able to talk on the phone, or read a book, Dey says.

Monday/Wednesday/Friday Mornings

Warm-up: 5-minute treadmill walk

Treadmill Intervals: Complete the rotation below seven times for a total of 35 minutes. If the speed becomes too easy, increase the rate.

1 minute: Incline 5, speed 4.5

2 minute: Incline 5, speed 5.0

3 minutes: Incline 1, speed 5.5

Track Sprints: Complete six 50-yard sprints with 30-second jogs in between

Tuesday/Thursday Mornings

Warm-up: 5-minute stationary bike or treadmill walk

Bike Intervals: Complete the rotation below six times for a total of 45-50 minutes.

1 minute: Level 5, rpm of 110

1 minute: Level 7, rpm of 90

1 minute: Level 9, rpm of 80

2 minutes: Level 11, rpm of 70

15 wide high jumps

15 pop squats

15 switch lunges on each leg

20 high knee runs on each leg

WEIGHT TRAINING

Erik Isakson / Getty

Only do one weight training session per day. Dey recommends breaking up the weight training and cardio sessions for morning and night. However, if you must do your both sessions at the same time, complete the weight training first. All the moves listed here are designed to be performed quickly, but with good form.

Each weight training session should take no more than 45 minutes to an hour.

Most of these sessions include supersets, which means the exercises and their repetitions listed should be performed back-to-back, without rest.

As an example, the following superset of 2 x 15 leg extensions and 2 x 15 leg curls would be performed by completing 15 leg extensions and 15 legs curls back to back, resting, and then performing 15 of both exercises again for a total of two repetitions or “reps.”

WORKOUT SPLIT 1

Monday: Legs

Superset:

2 x 15 leg extension

2 x 15 leg curl

Superset:

4 x 20 wide leg press

4 x 20 shoulder-width smith machine squat

Superset:

4 x 15 leg extensions

4 x 15 narrow stance hack squat

Superset:

4 x 15 leg curls

4 x 15 stiff legs

Tuesday: Shoulders/Chest/Triceps

Superset:

4 x 12 side lateral raise

4 x 15 one arm dumbbell shoulder press

4 x 15 rear lateral raise

5 x 15 incline press

Superset:

4 x 15 pushdowns

4 x 12 bench dips

Wednesday: Back/Biceps

5 x 12 wide-grip pulldowns

Superset:

4 x 15 cg cable row

4 x 20 hyper extensions

Superset:

5 x 15 preacher curls

5 x 12 incline dumbbell curls

Thursday: Plyometrics

Superset:

2 x 20 leg extensions

2 x 20 leg curls

Do the following exercises four times in a circuit, without resting between moves. Rest 1 minute between rounds.

Superset:

10 wide high jumps ( Tip: Jump as high as possible and hold for 5 seconds in a deep squat after each jump.)

Jump as high as possible and hold for 5 seconds in a deep squat after each jump.) 15 switch lunges on each leg

10 stepup jumps on bench on each leg

15 reverse lunges on each leg

10 gallop squats on each leg

Friday: Butt/Shoulders/Back

4 x 10 shoulder press

4 x 10 wide-grip pull downs

Superset:

4x 15 each leg butt machine

4 x 15 good mornings

5 x 10 high bench step ups

gradyreese / Getty

WORKOUT SPLIT 2

Monday: Quads

Superset:

4 x 12 leg extensions

4x 12 weighted reverse barbell lunge

Superset:

4 x 15 dumbbell narrow squats

4 x 12 shoulder-width hack squat

Tuesday: Shoulders/Triceps

Superset:

4 x 12 side lateral raise

4 x 12 seated barbell press

4 x 12 high rope pull for rear delts

Superset:

4 x 15 pushdowns

4 x 15 overhead press

4 x 12 bench dips

Wednesday: Back/Biceps

6 x 12 wide-grip pulldowns

Superset:

4 x 15 cable row

4 x 15 one-arm dumbbell row

Superset:

5 x 12 incline dumbbell curl

5 x 15 seated dumbbell curl

Thursday: Hamstrings

Superset:

5 x 15 leg curls

5 x 15 weighted step up on bench

Superset:

5 x 12 seated leg curl

5 x 15 stiff leg

5 x 15 sumo dumbbell squat

Rest 30 sec between sets

Friday: Butt/Chest

Superset:

4 x 15 incline fly

4 x 10 incline press

Superset:

4 x 15 butt machine

4 x 15 stability ball butt raise

Superset:

4 x 15 sumo squats with weight

4 x 15 cable butt kick backs

gilaxia / Getty Images

WORKOUT SPLIT 3

Monday: Quads

Superset:

4 x 15 leg extensions

4 x 10 narrow dumbbell squats

Superset:

4 x 20 shoulder width leg press

4 x 15 switch (jump) lunge

4 x 15 narrow-stance smith machine squats

Tuesday: Shoulders/Triceps

Superset:

4 x 10 barbell shoulder press

4 x 10 wide-grip barbell raise over your head

4 x 10 rear lateral raise

6 x 8 side lateral raise—rest 20 seconds between sets

Superset:

3 x 15 rope pushdowns

3 x 10 dumbbell nose crushers

3 x 15 dumbbell kick backs

Wednesday: Back/Biceps

Superset:

4 x 8 wide-grip pull downs

4 x 8 close-grip seated cable row

Superset:

4 x 12 reverse-grip (palms up) barbell row

4 x 12 assisted pull-ups

5 x 15 hyperextensions

Superset:

4 x 8 preacher curls

4 x 12 seated dumbbell curl

4 x 15 incline dumbbell curl

Thursday: Hamstrings

Superset:

4 x 15 leg curls

4 x 12 leg press

Superset:

5 x 12 seated leg curls

5 x 12 stiff legs

Friday: Chest/Butt

Superset:

5 x 12 flat fly

5 x 12 incline cheer press

Superset:

5 x 15 wide smith machine squat

5 x 12 Bosu ball squat

Superset: