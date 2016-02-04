5 Delicious Superfood Recipes

Moya McAllister
Makes 2 servings
Take the chill out of spring with this warm roasted asparagus soup. Bursting with freshness, it’s got 18 grams of protein and 5 grams fiber, as well as more than one-third of the daily calcium necessary to keep your heart and muscles working perfectly. It’s also made with two superfoods—pureed asparagus and the pepitas used as a garnish.
Ingredients
- 3 cups raw asparagus, chopped into 2-inch pieces, woody ends removed
- 1½ tsp plus 1 tsp olive oil
- ½ tsp dried thyme leaves
- ¼ cup reduced-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 2 cups 1% low-fat milk
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tbsp roasted pepitas
- 1 clove garlic, minced (optional)
- 2 tsp grated lemon peel
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.
2. Place asparagus in a medium mixing bowl. Add 1½ tsp olive oil and thyme. Toss to coat asparagus. Place asparagus on a baking sheet. Roast until fork-tender, about 7–10 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes.
3. Place asparagus mixture in a food processor with broth. Blend until smooth, about 1–2 minutes.
4. Place flour in a medium saucepan. Gradually add milk, stirring with a whisk until blended. Add pureed asparagus and stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in salt.
5. To make the gremolata, combine parsley,1 tsp of olive oil, pepitas, garlic, and lemon peel in a small bowl. Toss to combine.
6. To serve, divide soup equally between two bowls. Top with equal amounts of gremolata.
Per serving: 269 calories, 14g fat, 4g saturated fat, 23g carbs, 5g fiber, 18g protein
Star Power: Pepitas (roasted pumpkin seeds) pack in protein plus powerful minerals such as manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, zinc, and iron. Asparagus delivers more than 10% of your daily needs for 15 vitamins and minerals.