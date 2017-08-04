Workouts

5 Outdoor Activities to Fire Up Your Metabolism and Calm Your Mind

Stop counting reps and lower your stress by taking your workout outside this summer.

by
1 of 6

Force of Nature

Woman Jumping Into Water from Kayak
REI

Whether you trek into the forest on your own or take a fitness vacay with your besties at REI Outessa’s outdoor adventure for women, make a plan to put down your steel bars and heavy plates and dive into the great outdoors as you get fit and stay lean under the sun

These five outdoor activities are sure to help you hit the refresh button on your routine as Mother Nature puts your strength, stamina, fearlessness and determination to the ultimate test. 

2 of 6

1. Trail Running

Trail Running
REI

Body parts targeted: quads, glutes, calves, and cardio 

There’s something uniquely grounding about running up a hill. It’s just you, your legs and your willpower pulling you further up the wandering path. There’s no room for doubt or fear as you maneuver over rocks, roots, streams, and downed trees. Similar to hiking, trail running puts your lower body to work while fully engaging your senses and. Running uphill on uneven terrain challenges your coordination and mental focus relieving stress every step of the way. Smart trail runners power hike up steep hills to conserve energy with longer, more deliberate steps. Safety is important on the downhill, so land with your hips over your feet to prevent injury. 

Intensity tracker: Most trails have a combo of steep and not-so-steep stretches. The steep hills build leg muscle, while flatter terrain trains your stamina and endurance. 

Expert tip: “Land with your hips over your feet to prevent knee, hip, and back damage. And to prevent losing toenails, size up ½ to a full size to accommodate the downhills," says Cyndi Wyatt, REI Trail Run Ambassador and Ultra Runner. 

3 of 6

2. Mountain Biking

REI

Body parts targeted: quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves, core, and arms

Forget your stationary bike. Trust and spontaneity rule all on the trail making for a thrilling experience for your senses. Whether you’re climbing or descending, the ever-evolving terrain will be full of obstacles that challenge your reflexes, core balance, explosiveness, strength, agility, drive and primal instincts.

There are four important factors that influence your riding experience: body posture, seat position, braking, and preparing to fall. You’ll be in one of two positions at all times, neutral (elbows bent, even weight on the pedals, butt on the seat) or ready (elbows bent, fingers over the brakes, and butt back and in the air.) When going uphill, you’ll want your seat high enough to maximize the efficiency and power of your leg extensions, and on the down, you’ll want to lower your seat 2-3 inches and put your weight toward the back of the bike, holding the handlebars firmly with fingers on the brakes, ready to adjust velocity for turning, steering, and stopping. Cliffs, rocks, mud, and loose gravel can come out of nowhere so it’s crucial to be present in mind and body at all times. 

Intensity tracker: There are three types of trails: single tracks, double tracks, and fire roads, but most trails have a little of each. Harder trails, called single and double tracks, can mean steeper ascents and trail drops and jumps. Easier trails or fire roads, can be just as demanding on the body but are easier in that the actual terrain is flatter with less obstacles and may not require as much aggressive maneuvering. 

Expert tip: “Rather than scan the ground for spots you want to avoid, focus on where you want to go. Pick a path and stick to it to get over and around tricky sections of trail. And if you get stuck in a rut, don’t “fight the bike.” Do your best to ride it out, but if it’s impossible, hike your bike. There’s no shame in stopping and walking it out,” says Steve Tischler, REI Outdoor fitness expert.

4 of 6

3. Rock Climbing

Woman Rock Climbing
REI

Body parts targeted: legs, core, arms, back, and calves

There’s nothing like the feeling of scaling a mountain with your bare hands to make you feel empowered, sexy, and strong. The many styles of climbing will challenge you in different ways, but if you’re a newbie, you’re most likely going top-roping with an instructor. Here’s what you can expect: You will be securely attached to a rope that passes up through an anchor system to the top of the climb and back down to a belay at the foot of the climb. Once you’re safely tied in a ready to go, step one to climbing is to find a foothold. Your legs are stronger than your arms so you’ll want to keep your arms straight and place your weight in your feet. Get on you tiptoes and hug your hips to wall keeping your back arched almost like you’re leaning away. The more you lean, the more weight goes into the legs taking pressure off the arms, which is key to climbing endurance. And don’t forget to breathe! Breathing lowers your heart rate, which helps with mental clarity and focus. 

Intensity tracker: there are many factors that determine the intensity of a climb. Weather conditions, altitude, rock-type, steepness and style of climbing are just a few.

Expert tip: “Relax your grip. Only squeeze your hands on the handholds hard enough to prevent them from slipping. Any more and you are wasting muscle energy. Learn from some of the best-certified female guides in an all female environment," says Elaina Arenz, co-owner of Chicks With Picks.

5 of 6

4. SUP Yoga

Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga
Cultura RM Exclusive/Hugh Whitaker / Getty

Body parts targeted: shoulders, back, arms, and abs

So you have a six pack… time to show off how strong it is! Stand-up paddleboarding is an invigorating full body workout that will condition your shoulders, back, chest, and arms and all of those juicy in-between muscles you can’t always hit at the gym. Make sure to give your side, front, and back body a good stretch to prevent injury and stiffness. Once you have your leash on, grab your board and your paddle and head on into the water. To stand up, first come to your knees one foot at a time. Don’t rush! Stay in the center of the board with your feet shoulders width apart and a slight bend in the legs. Your paddle will help you move where you want to go. Grip the paddle with two hands, one on top and one about halfway, extending the paddle in front of you with bent elbows and raking the water on either side of the board. Have fun, smile, and remember it’s okay to fall off – it makes getting back up a bonus part of your water workout!

Intensity tracker: The narrower the board, the tougher it is to balance. If you’re just starting out, pick a wider board. And if you’re looking for a real challenge, strike a yoga pose or flow into a Vinyasa. Last woman standing is a champ! 

Expert tip: “Use your torso to paddle, rotating from side to side with your core muscles to avoid putting pressure on your joints. Take advantage of windy days to activate the tiniest muscles in your body as the shifting elements challenge your balance,” says Megan Green, REI instructor.

6 of 6

5. Kayaking

Woman Paddling in Kayak
Jordan Siemens / Getty

Body parts targeted: lower back, arms, obliques, shoulders, and core

Much like stand-up paddling, the secret to building a powerful kayak stroke is in torso rotation, balance, and leverage. Once you’re sitting inside the kayak, maintain your three points of contact: your back tightly against the seat back, your feet braced on the foot pedals, and your knees in contact with the sides of the cockpit. This will keep you securely in the kayak. Make sure to keep your weight centered and balanced and use your upper body for paddling. The forward stroke involves a push-pull motion. With your elbows straight and your arms raised high, dip the blade of the paddle into the water and push it forward. A strong forward stroke involves pushing the paddle away from you rather than using your strength to pull it toward you. You can navigate the kayak by paddling on the opposite side of the direction you want to go. 

Intensity tracker: Posture determines strength. Much like boxing, you want to keep your arms up and moving away from you, rather than pulling toward you. The faster and more smoothly you row the more intense the workout. 

Expert tip: “With paddle in hand, most kayakers tend naturally to pull the blade toward themselves. Equally important: pushing the blade strongly through the water. Aided by torso rotation, this pushing motion provides enormous leverage, adding power and ease to your forward stroke,” says Kelly Huffman, REI Adventurer.

Topics:
Comments