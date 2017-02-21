5 Great Ways to Eat Oatmeal

1. SWEETENED TURMERIC MANGO BREAKFAST OATS

Bring 1 cup of water and ½ cup old-fashioned oats in a small saucepan to a boil. Reduce the heat and cook eight to 10 minutes until the oats are tender, stirring occasionally. Cover and remove from heat and let stand a few minutes. Top with ½ cup chopped fresh or frozen mango, ¼ tsp ground turmeric, and pinch of black pepper.

2. SLOW COOK STEEL-CUT OATS

Place 1 cup steel-cut oats and 4 cups water in a slow cooker and set it to high for 2-2½ hours until the oats are tender. Stir in 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 1 tbsp stevia, ½ tsp ground cinnamon, and ¼ cup dried cranberries. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight.

3. NO COOK OVERNIGHT OATS

Place ½ cup old-fashioned oats in a small bowl along with cup 2% plain yogurt, cup skim or low-fat milk, 1 tbsp peanut butter, 1 tbsp hemp or sesame seeds, and 1 tbsp maple syrup or 2 tsp stevia. Stir well and refrigerate at least 4 hours or preferably overnight.

4. SPICY KOREAN OATS

Bring 1 cup of water and ½ cup old-fashioned oats in a small saucepan to a boil. Reduce the heat, and cook eight to 10 minutes until the oats are tender, stirring occasionally. Cover and remove from heat and let stand a few minutes. Top with ¼ cup chopped kimchi, 1 fried egg, ½ sliced avocado, and 2 thinly sliced scallions. Serve immediately.

5. SAVORY BACON CHEDDAR OATS

Cook 2 slices turkey bacon according to the package instructions; chop. Bring 1 cup of water and ½ cup old-fashioned oats in a small saucepan to a boil. Reduce the heat, and cook eight to 10 minutes until the oats are tender, stirring occasionally. Cover and remove from heat and let stand a few minutes. Top with ¼ cup shredded cheddar and sprinkle with bacon.

CHEW ON THIS

For a lasting pre-workout energy boost, blend ½ cup of slow-digesting rolled oats with a scoop of whey and 1½ cups water.

ABOUT THE CHEF: Jennifer Iserloh is the author of the Amazon best-selling book Fifty Shades of Kale.