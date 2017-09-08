This hearty beef stew is the perfect cold-weather pick-me-up, and it couldn't be easier to make.
Beef and Mushroom Stew Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 8 hrs.
You'll need
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 cups baby carrots
- 16 oz sliced baby bella mushrooms
- 15 oz can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with juice
- 1½ cups reduced-sodium beef broth
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp dried marjoram
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 lb stew meat, preferably chuck, cut into ½-inch pieces
- 1 cup fresh or frozen peas
Directions
1. Mix ingredients except beef in a 3½–4-quart slow cooker. Combine well, then add beef.
2. Cover, and cook on low setting for 8 hours.
3. Just before serving, add peas. Stir well.
4. Cover, and cook for 5 more minutes.