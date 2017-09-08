Healthy Recipes

Beef and Mushroom Stew

This healthy beef stew is protein-packed and delicious.

Beef Stew
Calories 327
Protein 27g
Fat 5g
Carbs 21g
Fiber 4gg
This hearty beef stew is the perfect cold-weather pick-me-up, and it couldn't be easier to make.

Beef and Mushroom Stew Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 min.   |   Cook time: 8 hrs.
You'll need
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 cups baby carrots
  • 16 oz sliced baby bella mushrooms
  • 15 oz can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with juice
  • 1½ cups reduced-sodium beef broth
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp dried marjoram
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 lb stew meat, preferably chuck, cut into ½-inch pieces
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen peas

Get more protein-packed slow cooker recipes here.

Directions 
1. Mix ingredients except beef in a 3½–4-quart slow cooker. Combine well, then add beef.
2. Cover, and cook on low setting for 8 hours.
3. Just before serving, add peas. Stir well.
4. Cover, and cook for 5 more minutes.
