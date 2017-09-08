This hearty beef stew is the perfect cold-weather pick-me-up, and it couldn't be easier to make.

Beef and Mushroom Stew Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 8 hrs. You'll need 1 medium onion, chopped

2 cups baby carrots

16 oz sliced baby bella mushrooms

15 oz can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with juice

1½ cups reduced-sodium beef broth

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dried marjoram

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 lb stew meat, preferably chuck, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

