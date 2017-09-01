Coffee Delight: Smoothie for Athletes

Healthy Recipes

Lisa Shin
Calories 140
Protein 26g
Fat 3g
Carbs 2g
Fiber 1g
Best for: Low-carb diets. The creamy, java-infused smoothie is a pick-me-up and protein shake all in one.

Coffee Delight Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 1 scoop isopure Zero Carb in Javapro
  • 1 cup nut or cow’s milk
  • 1 cup ice

The Scoop: Nature’s best isopure Javapro is made with both whey protein and real coffee, helping to elevate athletic performance and providing a quick energy boost while staving off hunger all without a lot of carbs. Coffee has its own health benefits as well, including reducing the risk of diabetes and certain types of cancer.

Directions 
1. Add ingredients to blender, and blend until smooth.
