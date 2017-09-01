Coffee Delight: Smoothie for Athletes

Best for: Low-carb diets. The creamy, java-infused smoothie is a pick-me-up and protein shake all in one.

Coffee Delight Servings: 1

You'll need 1 scoop isopure Zero Carb in Javapro

1 cup nut or cow’s milk

1 cup ice

The Scoop: Nature’s best isopure Javapro is made with both whey protein and real coffee, helping to elevate athletic performance and providing a quick energy boost while staving off hunger all without a lot of carbs. Coffee has its own health benefits as well, including reducing the risk of diabetes and certain types of cancer.