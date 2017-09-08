Pulled pork is a comfort food classic, but it's not always the healthiest meal. This better-for-you version is easy and satisfying.

Pulled Pork Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 10 hrs. You'll need 1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 lbs pork tenderloin, trimmed

6 tbsp cider vinegar

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

to taste sauce red pepper flakes

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp dry mustard

½ tsp cayenne pepper

