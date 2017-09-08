Healthy Recipes
Pulled Pork
This healthy-for-you variation on the BBQ classic is quick and easy to prepare.
Pulled pork is a comfort food classic, but it's not always the healthiest meal. This better-for-you version is easy and satisfying.
Pulled Pork Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 10 hrs.
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 10 hrs.
You'll need
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 3 lbs pork tenderloin, trimmed
- 6 tbsp cider vinegar
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- to taste sauce red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp dry mustard
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
Try this recipe, and check out more of our slow cooker favorites here.
Directions
1. Place onion in a slow cooker.
2. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, paprika, salt, and pepper, mixing thoroughly.
3. Rub the mixture on the meat, coating evenly.
4. Place the pork in the slow cooker.
5. In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar, chicken broth, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes, sugar, mustard, and cayenne pepper, mixing thoroughly.
6. Add to the slow cooker.
7. Cover, and cook on low for eight to 10 hours.
8. Remove the meat.
9. Using two forks, shred the meat and onions coarsely, and discard the fat.