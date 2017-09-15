Healthy Recipes
Red Lentil Soup With Freekeh, Spinach, and Za’atar Seasoning
This soup is delicious any time of year. Double the ingredients for a larger batch to enjoy throughout the week.
Being a vegan can sometimes seem like a difficult task, having to avoid a significant amount of food. This red lentil soup recipe is perfect for any vegan, and it’s an absolute breeze to make.
Red Lentil Soup With Freekeh, Spinach, and Za’atar Seasoning Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 8-ounce package cracked freekeh (1 cup dry, or about 2 cups cooked)
- 3 cups water
- 32 ounces vegetable broth olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cups carrots, diced
- 1 cup dry red lentils (also known as dal)
- 1 cup crushed tomatoes
- 1 8-ounce bag of fresh spinach, or about 2 cups of loose spinach
- 8 garlic cloves, diced
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp coriander
- 1 bay leaf, crumbled
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ¾ tsp dried ginger or ½ tsp fresh ginger, minced
- 3 Tbsp za’atar seasoning
- Dash of cayenne pepper
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Drizzle a little olive oil in a large pot, and heat on medium. Toss in diced garlic, onion, and carrots, and cook for about 2 minutes. Stir in the seasonings, and cook for another 2 minutes.
2. Add in freekeh, lentils, tomatoes, vegetable broth, and water. Stir well. Reduce heat to low, and cover. Cook for 30 minutes or more. Add more water if desired. Season to taste. Add in spinach, and stir until leaves wilt and reduce in volume. Cook for another 5 minutes. Serve with a tablespoon of za’atar spice sprinkled on top.