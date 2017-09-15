Being a vegan can sometimes seem like a difficult task, having to avoid a significant amount of food. This red lentil soup recipe is perfect for any vegan, and it’s an absolute breeze to make.

Red Lentil Soup With Freekeh, Spinach, and Za’atar Seasoning Servings: 6

You'll need 1 8-ounce package cracked freekeh (1 cup dry, or about 2 cups cooked)

3 cups water

32 ounces vegetable broth olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cups carrots, diced

1 cup dry red lentils (also known as dal)

1 cup crushed tomatoes

1 8-ounce bag of fresh spinach, or about 2 cups of loose spinach

8 garlic cloves, diced

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

1 bay leaf, crumbled

½ tsp turmeric powder

¾ tsp dried ginger or ½ tsp fresh ginger, minced

3 Tbsp za’atar seasoning

Dash of cayenne pepper

Sea salt and pepper to taste

