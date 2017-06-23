Healthy Recipes
Scrambled Egg Breakfast Taco
Stick to your Whole30 plan with this delicious, low-carb breakfast.
Sticking to a diet doesn't have to mean suffering through boring meals.
Scrambled Egg Breakfast Taco Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 15
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 1⁄4 cup apple cider
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground chipotle chili pepper
- 1 tsp dried sage, crushed, or 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh sage
- 1⁄2 tsp dried thyme, crushed
- 1⁄2 tsp black pepper
- 1⁄2 tsp garlic powder
- 1⁄2 tsp onion powder
- 1 lb ground pork
- 1 tbsp clarified butter or ghee
- 8 large eggs
- 12 butterhead lettuce leaves
- to taste kosher salt and black pepper
- to taste pico de gallo or hot sauce (Whole30 compliant)
- (optional) chopped avocado
- (optional) fresh cilantro leaves
With this creative, low-carb, delicious breakfast recipe, you won't have any problem sticking to your Whole30 Summer Body Diet Challenge. Even if you aren't trying to go totally clean with your diet, this meal is a flavorful option for any fitness junkie who wants his diet to match his efforts in the gym.
For more on the challenge, check out Whole30.com and the Whole30 series of books by Melissa and Dallas Hartwig.
Directions
1. To make sausage, combine all ingredients listed above the ground pork in a large bowl. Add ground pork; mix thoroughly.
2. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat until browned, using a wooden spoon to break up the meat into small pieces as it cooks. Use a slotted spoon to transfer sausage to a bowl. Pour off any fat remaining in the skillet and wipe it clean.
3. To make eggs, set skillet over medium heat and add butter. In a bowl, whisk eggs until yolks are broken. Pour eggs into skillet. Cook, stirring often, until set. Season with salt and black pepper.
4. Divide sausage and eggs among lettuce leaves. Top with pico de gallo or hot sauce; add avocado and cilantro, if desired.