Scrambled Egg Breakfast Taco

Directions

1. To make sausage, combine all ingredients listed above the ground pork in a large bowl. Add ground pork; mix thoroughly.

2. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat until browned, using a wooden spoon to break up the meat into small pieces as it cooks. Use a slotted spoon to transfer sausage to a bowl. Pour off any fat remaining in the skillet and wipe it clean.

3. To make eggs, set skillet over medium heat and add butter. In a bowl, whisk eggs until yolks are broken. Pour eggs into skillet. Cook, stirring often, until set. Season with salt and black pepper.

4. Divide sausage and eggs among lettuce leaves. Top with pico de gallo or hot sauce; add avocado and cilantro, if desired.