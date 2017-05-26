The Upper-Body Blitz Routine

Workout Routines

Duration 6-18 min.
Exercises 7
Equipment Yes

Yes, you do have time to train. No matter how much time you have, it’s enough. There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and right here, right now, we’re telling you that you need only 360 seconds to jack up your heart rate, burn calories, and build new muscle—hence the name, M&F 360.

The following workout will do all the above in just six minutes, as performing each exercise for 60 seconds (or less) will severely test your stamina and muscular endurance. It may not sound like a long time, but trust us: You’ll be toast by the end. However, if you have more time on your hands or feel like pushing yourself, add one to two more rounds to turn it into a 12- or 18-minute workout.

Form check

  • One-arm DB row: Place one knee on a bench, supporting yourself with the same-side arm, and row a dumbbell up to your chest.
  • Renegade row: As you row the weight up, fight your body’s natural tendency to rotate to one side.
  • Burpee w/ pushup: Complete a full pushup after each burpee—even when you’re feeling exhausted.

Exercise 1

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
1 sets
60 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

TRX Row You'll need: TRX How to
TRX Row thumbnail
1 sets
60 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Walkout from Pushup Position You'll need: No Equipment How to
Walkout from Pushup Position thumbnail
1 sets
60 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Plank Pikes You'll need: No Equipment How to
Plank Pikes thumbnail
1 sets
60 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

One-Arm Dumbbell Row
RHC 2017 One-arm DB Row thumbnail
1 sets
60 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Burpee With Pushup How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
1 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Renegade Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Renegade Row thumbnail
1 sets
30 sec. reps
60 sec. rest
*If you opt for another round, adhere to the listed rest time. If not, then you’re done.
