Muscle & Fitness covers all the trends and has offered many a workout program over the years to accomplish a diverse set of goals, but there’s one we do better than anybody else, and it’s the nearest to our hearts: getting as big and muscular as humanly possible. Welcome to Maxed Out Muscle—a six-part video workout series, powered by Allmax Nutrition, that seeks to maximize the growth potential of every major muscle group.
In each video, you’ll be guided by IFBB Physique pro and Allmax athlete Chase Savoie, who will show you the best exercises for growing gargantuan muscle mass, and the training techniques he personally employs to compete with the best-built men in the world. Workouts cover the chest, back, biceps, triceps, shoulders, and legs. You’re welcome to combine the routines into one grueling training week that pushes the boundaries of your entire body, or you can choose the one that targets the area you most want to bring up and work it into your existing program. If you’ve been wondering what it takes to max out your gains, you’re about to get a crash course in muscle-building extremism.
Directions
If you choose to perform all the routines together as a complete program, perform the back, chest, legs, and shoulders workouts each on their own day—preferably Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, respectively. You can then combine the biceps and triceps workouts into one session on Saturday, but perform half the number of exercises prescribed for each one (choose two biceps movements and three triceps lifts).
If you choose to perform only one workout from the series and integrate it into your existing program, make sure it’s spaced out by at least a day before and after any other workouts you do that train the same muscle groups. For instance, don’t do our chest workout the day before or after you hit your own shoulder routine. Allow time for recovery.Maxed Out Muscle Weekly Split:
- Monday: Back
- Tuesday: Chest
- Wednesday: Rest
- Thursday: Legs
- Friday: Shoulders
- Saturday: Arms
- Sunday: Rest
