Health and fitness isn’t all about how you look on the outside of your body but how you feel on the inside. How healthy is your brain when you think about it? Through extremely challenging times, are you less like yourself? Your hobbies may not excite you as much anymore, you may get nervous when someone extends their hand for a friendly greeting, or you just aren’t sleeping through the night.

Neuroscientist and Brain Health expert Dr. Natalie King is on a mission of inclusion and equity toward education on “health and diseases of the brain.” In an interview with Dr. King, she asserts, “the stress that affects each of us daily, our brains are exhausted, and people are simply checking out. The issue is that we can’t live there; we have to find ways to recenter and build up our brain “muscle” reserves in times like these.”

Excessive mental exhaustion and fatigue can adversely affect physical health, manifesting in conditions such as hair loss. Dr. King focused on solutions like wellness concepts like Florae to combat some of the aftershocks we are dealing with from the pandemic.

To further address mental fatigue, Dr. King also emphasizes, “Pause and practice deep breathing to calm your nervous system. Give yourself grace and be patient. We’re all experiencing something unique, and it’s ok to take a bit longer to find that new normal for you and your family.”

Brain health is often an overlooked area of health and wellness. When exercised right, the brain is a potent tool that can impact positive results in all areas of our lives to propel you into a world of wellness and happiness you may have never thought possible. Social isolation can have long-term psychological effects on a human. Not to mention the heartbreak of being unable to hug your grandmother on her 90th birthday or cheers your best friend at her wedding. Missing these important events has caused a rift in our hearts, minds, and bodies.

Think of your brain like a shiny, luxury sports car. To reach your destination, your vehicle needs fuel, just like your brain. If you fill up a car with premium gas, the car runs smoother and at a higher potential. If you put diesel in the tank of a gas vehicle, the lines would clog, the working parts would seize up, and the car would cease functioning. Your brain works the same way. It will run efficiently if you fuel it with positive, optimistic thoughts. If you fuel it with negative thoughts, it will seize up.

Marisa Peer, an international award-winning hypnotherapist and speaker, expands on this concept of the subconscious mind, saying, “Your mind’s job is to do what it thinks you want it to do based very much on what you tell it. Based on the language you use and your job, which is such an important job, it is to tell your mind exactly what you want using relevant, up-to-date, powerful, incredible, exciting, descriptive words… when you move toward your potential, it moves, and then it moves again. None of us could ever know our potential because it expands as we move towards it.”

Knowing, and more importantly, the belief that you can change your entire world for the better just by harnessing the power of your mind. Imagine having limitless potential for your life. Perhaps more powerful than we will ever understand. We can move toward a healthier relationship with mental health.

It takes a village. The Best You Expo is an excellent example of all resources you need in one place to become the best version of yourself. World-renowned motivational speakers, transformative workshops, and meaningful human connection are what it’s about.

The Best You Expo was created as an empowering and inspiring conference focused on health, wellness, entrepreneurship, and collaboration, emphasizing the importance of brain health to elevating consciousness. Finding ways to connect more, focusing on love, and being kinder individuals. It’s more than just an event – it’s a community where we bring together some of the world’s leading experts, thought leaders, and motivational speakers to inspire, educate, and empower attendees to be their best selves.

The three-day event will also feature several workshops, such as Best for Business, Empowering Women, and Passion to Profit, to name a few, to help individuals grow and reach their full potential and connect with like-minded individuals. For more information on The Best You Expo Conference, visit www.TheBestYouExpo.com.

Author: Bernardo Moya, Founder of The Best You Expo. For more information please visit www.TheBestYouExpo.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Marisa Peer quote reference: https://youtu.be/2pdlYQAltZA