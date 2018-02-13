5 Times 'The Game' Proved He's Arguably The Most Jacked Rapper

There aren't many jacked rappers in the music industry, but Jayceon "The Game" Taylor definitely has to be among the top.

The Los Angeles native enjoys broadcasting his fit lifestyle and showing how insanely huge he looks sans shirt. After a quick glance at his Instagram, you'll see where he gets his motivation to be this jacked. "The Game's" late father was no slouch when it came to the gym, and "The Game" posted this eye-popping photo with a heartfelt caption to prove it.

With that clean afro and those pythons you can tell his pops was the man back in the day! Take a look through this gallery and see how close to the tree the apple fell.