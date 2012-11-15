Super heavyweight Matthias Steiner dropped a 432lb barbell on his neck during Olympic competition in London on Tuesday.

An AP report on the Huffington Post described what happened in the immediate aftermath of the accident:

"Medical personnel rushed up to tend to the German, who got up on his feet and waved to the crowd as he walked into the back room. He didn't come out for his third attempt."

According to the BBC, the German was not "seriously injured," but the announcer at the venue reportedly told those in attendance that Steiner was going to hospital for x-rays.

Behdad Salimikordasiabi from Iran claimed the gold medal with a combined total of 455kg.

The latest accident comes days after South Korean lifter Jaehyouk Sa dislocated his elbow while competing in the 77kg competition.

Here is a clip of the accident (not for the faint-hearted):