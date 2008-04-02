15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Here's what 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent body fat really look like.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
JELENA ABBOU
Exclusive photo gallery of Jelena Abbou
In the October issue of M&F, we catch up with one of our favorite figure pros, Jelena Abbou in a seven-page training piece called “Cover Girl Muscle.” Her arm training routine has helped her lend balance to her amazing physique and the pics are all the evidence you’ll ever need for that. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you exhibit #1. It’s a web-exclusive photo gallery of M&F’s favorite Serbian siren.