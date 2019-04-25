Courtesy of MusclePharm

Interviews

Football Standout-Turned-Bachelor Star Colton Underwood on His Fitness Transformation

Nowadays, Underwood trains with an emphasis on functionality.

by
Courtesy of MusclePharm

You might think having “eat to excess” as an athletic requirement would be a dream. But Colton Underwood, who shined as an Illinois State linebacker and bounced around the NFL before reality TV came calling, knows differently.

“I miss the camaraderie, my teammates, that brotherhood,” he says of his gridiron life. “I don’t miss force-feeding myself to stay a certain weight. I can’t tell you how uncomfortable that can be, eating to the verge of almost throwing up every day.”

Since retiring from football in 2016, Underwood hasn’t just gained fame for dating Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, appearing on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and headlining the most recent season of The Bachelor. He has also overhauled his fitness regimen—and transformed from a bulky 270 pounds to a ripped 225.

1 of 5
Courtesy of MusclePharm
COLTON'S TRANSFORMATION

“During college and even my professional career, I was lifting extremely heavy,” the 27-year-old recalls. “Now I’m more focused on cardio, circuit training, and supersetting my favorite exercises.”

Underwood regularly hits the gym at the crack of dawn, staying on track thanks to sponsor MusclePharm, which maintains a private facility for its athletes while providing trainers and nutritionists to tailor customized programs.

Having leaned out through high-intensity workouts, intermittent fasting, and general portion control, Underwood picks up a batch of specially prepped meals twice a week at the gym. He also swears by MusclePharm’s supps, of course.

“I use their Organic Protein, multivitamin, fish oils, CLAs, and ZPM to help with sleep,” he says. “Prior to workouts, I take their BCAAs, and I’m a big fan of Assault Pre-Workout, which has a bit lower caffeine but still gives me plenty of energy.”

2 of 5
Courtesy of MusclePharm
MOST LIKEABLE

The resulting sculpted physique makes Bachelor fans swoon, coupled as it is with a clean-cut guy who’s unfailingly honest and earnest. On a related note, Underwood has leveraged his expanded platform to publicize his nonprofit Legacy Foundation (coltonslegacy.org), inspired by a cousin with cystic fibrosis.

“We surprise cystic fibrosis families with a new medical vest [Afflovest] that helps CFRs breathe clear,” he explains. “It allows these warriors the freedom and flexibility to live their best life.

Fit physique. Hit show. Growing charity. What could possibly be next for this rising star? “Oh, man,” he says, chuckling, and fresh off three months of round-the-clock shooting. “I can’t wait to get some sleep and go on a vacation.”

3 of 5
Stephen Dunn / Getty
NFL TRAINING: STRENGTH BLOCK

While training in the NFL, Underwood would lift heavier weights more often to build up his strength.

  • Back Squat: 4 sets, 6 reps
  • Neutral-Grip Pullup: 4 sets, 8 reps
  • Hanging Leg Raise: 4 sets, 10 reps
4 of 5
Courtesy of MusclePharm
TRAINING NOW: LIFESTYLE WORKOUT

Now Underwood trains with a healthy lifestyle in mind, upping his cardio and doing bodyweight work.

  • 7-Minute Challenge: Do 7 burpees and then 7 thrusters. Try to get 7 rounds in 7 minutes.
  • Pullup/Pushup: 10 pullups superset with 20 pushups; 5 rounds
  • Sprint: 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off; 10 rounds
5 of 5
Courtesy of MusclePharm
CLEANING UP

According to Underwood, here’s why he switched up his MusclePharm supplement stack.

UNDERWOOD’S CURRENT STACK: “My nutritional needs change as my lifestyle evolves," Underwood says. Now he sticks with MusclePharm's Natural series, including their pre-workout and bars.

UNDERWOOD’S NFL STACK: “During my NFL years, MusclePharm’s Combat Protein Powder and Assault Pre-Workout were my go-to supps for maximizing endurance and strength.”

Topics:
Comments