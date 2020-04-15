WWE superstar Roman Reigns was trending toward the NFL when he was diagnosed with leukemia during rookie camp. He since has become one of the biggest WWE superstars on the planet.

Listen to the Reps Podcast on all major streaming platforms

Connect With Muscle & Fitness

Visit: https://www.muscleandfitness.com/

Find M&F on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2uegflV

Follow M&F on Instagram: https://bit.ly/2FbkrFl

Subscribe to M&F Magazine: https://bit.ly/2Ffeeby